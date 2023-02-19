China goads US for ‘hysterical’ response to spy balloon

Beijing diplomat Wang Yi: ‘There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?’ - Johannes Simon/Shutterstock

China has accused Washington of a “hysterical” response over the spy balloon row, and mockingly asked if Joe Biden would now shoot down “every balloon” in the sky.

Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi, addressing a gathering of world leaders at the Munich Security Conference, also claimed China was being “smeared” by the US over the affair.

Mr Wang said: “There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?” said Mr Wang.

“We urge the United States not to do such preposterous things simply to divert attention from its own domestic problems.”

The huge white balloon was spotted near a top-secret nuclear weapons site in Montana before traversing the US and being shot down on Mr Biden’s orders off the east coast on Feb 4.

Beijing denied it was a spy balloon and claimed it was for weather research.

The spat led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a visit to China, which had been seen as a chance to stabilise relations.

In the wake of that incident, three smaller unidentified objects were subsequently downed by US military jets.

Washington later concluded that those were probably commercial or civilian in nature.

They were spotted after US defence radar systems were recalibrated, in the wake of the spy balloon discovery, to detect slower-moving airborne objects.

One of them may have been a cheap hobby balloon launched by the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, a group of amateur balloon enthusiasts.

Mr Wang also argued that China was not a serious geopolitical challenge and threat to the US.

He said: “This is a misguided perception of China and, with this perception, the United States is using all of its means to smear and clamp down [on] China, and is co-opting other countries to do the same.”

The US said it has now completed the collection of debris from the Chinese spy balloon, which landed in about 50ft of water off the South Carolina coast.

A military spokesman said: “Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the FBI laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation.”

That included key equipment from the payload, which could reveal what information the balloon was able to monitor and collect.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, said: “It’s a significant amount [of recovered material], including the payload structure, as well as some of the electronics and the optics.

“We’re going to learn even more, we believe, by getting a look at the guts inside it and seeing how it worked and what it was capable of.”

Kamala Harris, US Vice-President, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said: “We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States.

“That is not going to change but, surely and certainly, that balloon was not helpful.”

Later, Mr Blinken met Mr Wang in the first high-level contact between the US and China since the balloon incident.

After the hour-long meeting at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Blinken said: "I condemned the incursion of the surveillance balloon and stressed it must never happen again."

He added: "I warned China against providing support to Russia."

Meanwhile, searches were called off for debris from the three other unidentified objects.

Two of those were downed near Alaska on Feb 10 and over Lake Huron on Feb 12.

A US military spokesman said searches had involved “airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans” but did not locate any debris.

The third object was shot down over Canada’s Yukon, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it had also decided to end search efforts.

A spokesman said: “Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing probability the object will be found, and the current belief the object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts, we are terminating the search.”