Is China Gas Holdings Limited's (HKG:384) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Gas Holdings Limited's (HKG:384), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, China Gas Holdings's P/E ratio is 14.62. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$14.62 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate China Gas Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Gas Holdings:

P/E of 14.62 = HK$25.250 ÷ HK$1.727 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Gas Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below China Gas Holdings has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the gas utilities industry, which is 14.8.

SEHK:384 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020

China Gas Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

China Gas Holdings increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 24% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting China Gas Holdings's P/E?

China Gas Holdings's net debt is 22% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On China Gas Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Gas Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is above its market average of 9.5. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: China Gas Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

