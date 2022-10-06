China Freight and Logistics Market Size 2022 data is Up to date for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market Top players, Industry Share, Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology

Proficient Market Insights
·9 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Freight and Logistics Market" | | No. of pages: 109|research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Along with the Chinese economy’s extraordinary success, China’s freight and logistics industry is growing at a rapid pace. With the growth in the automotive sector, there is a need for stable logistics and transport structures. More than 29 million passenger and commercial vehicles were manufactured in China

China Freight and Logistics Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global China Freight and Logistics Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional China Freight and Logistics markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of China Freight and Logistics market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global China Freight and Logistics market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Worldwide Logistics Masters, Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, SF Express, ZM Logistics, and Xianyi Co. Ltd, among others.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104392

China Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global China Freight and Logistics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

To supply factories with components and assemblies at the scheduled time, complex transportation and logistics structures have been put into place. International OEMs have established a high degree of globalization, in terms of production mainly driven by the need to geographically diversify, to avoid manufacturing crises either through expansion or partnerships. Drivers, such as increasing purchasing power and demand from the consumers. Manufacturing is mainly concentrated in six regions, namely, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Changchun, and Beijing on the coast, inland Wuhan, Chengdu, and the capital of Sichuan in Western China. Many manufacturers from Germany and the United States are expanding their manufacturing networks in China, especially in the western and southern regions. Delivery distances between the component supplier plants have increased significantly (up to 2000 km). Logistics providers are improving their capacity and flexibility, as well as punctuality, to be able to satisfy the just-in-time (JIT) and just-in-sequence (JIS) requirements of the automotive manufacturing companies, which led to increased competition in the market.

Due to volatile infrastructure costs between lesser developed and better developed manufacturing regions, logistics costs have been rising. Lack of upgraded road networks outside the metropolitan cities and rail networks have been affecting the transport of cargo, in terms of time taken for transportation. In case of contract logistics companies, they usually establish their supply centers in the vicinity of the manufacturing centers, in order to be up to date on the organizational changes of their individual customers. For example, German manufacturers in China have been facing cooperation issues with local logistics companies, due to fears about transfer of knowledge, which has made it difficult for local companies to gain contracts.

Growing Retail and Consumer Market to Require Increased Logistics services

China is also one of the biggest markets for procurement of goods by German manufacturers in the retail and consumer sector. More than 80% of the retail and consumer markets source their goods from China. The main import goods are electrical and electronic equipment, furniture, jewelry, toys, and clothing. Since 2014, the Chinese retail market has grown by at least 10%. It is anticipated that the new five-year plan is will strengthen domestic consumption, due to increasing incomes of a huge chunk of the population currently living below middleclass standards, and boost annual consumer spending by approximately EUR 70 billion. In the retail food business in China, international retailers, such as Carrefour, Metro Group, Tesco, and Wal-Mart have revolutionized logistics by independently establishing their respective cold chains, which has allowed them to lay the foundation for modern food retailing.

The new five-year plan aims to modernize agriculture, which is expected to bolster the development of logistics processes in the food industry. This is further expected to stimulate the demand for specialized warehousing services and increased hygiene requirements. One of the drawbacks with this, is that, the retailer and consumer goods manufacturers prefer non-Chinese logistics service providers who stick to international quality standards.

Opportunity in China’s Cold-Chain Logistics Market

Growing income has been one of the factors, due to which Chinese consumers have been demanding higher standards with regard to safe and healthy food products. However, there is a growing concern for food and drug safety, especially with fresh produce e-commerce sector seeing a huge growth. Cold-chain logistics form the foundation for supply of perishable products, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, aquaculture products, fresh flowers; medical products, such as drugs, re-agents, and vaccines which have strict temperature, humidity, and other environmental requirements. The cold-chain industry in China is expected to be valued at USD 60 billion by 2020, with transportation, cold storage, and other services making up 40%, 30%, and 30% of the marke. Despite this forecast, the market is still in its infancy and also extremely fragmented. Some major hurdles in this market include the unreliability and ‘breakage’ of the cold chain as the ownership of different stages of the cold chain, such as warehousing, ground transportation, air freight, airports, distribution, etc., are very fragmented. The lack of a standard end-to-end process control causes a widespread mismanagement in logistics processes.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104392

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the China Freight and Logistics Market: -

  • C.H. Robinson

  • DB Schenker

  • Deutsche Post DHL

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Worldwide Logistics Masters

  • Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited

  • SF Express

  • ZM Logistics

  • and Xianyi Co. Ltd

  • among others.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104392

Key Benefits of China Freight and Logistics Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of China Freight and Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

         2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT AND KEY POLICY INITIATIVES

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 China Freight & Logistics Market Drivers

4.2 China Freight & Logistics Market Restraints

4.3 China Freight & Logistics Market Opportunities

5. CHINA FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION - BY FUNCTION

5.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1 Road

5.1.2 Rail

5.1.3 Sea and Inland

5.1.4 Air

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/13104392#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global China Freight and Logistics consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of China Freight and Logistics market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global China Freight and Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the China Freight and Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of China Freight and Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global China Freight and Logistics market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the China Freight and Logistics market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the China Freight and Logistics market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the China Freight and Logistics market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/13104392

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.


CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Latest Stories

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem