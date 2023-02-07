China forex reserves rise to $3.184 trln in Jan

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in January, official data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $56.8 billion to $3.184 trillion last month, compared with $3.152 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.128 trillion in December.

The yuan rose 2.2% against the dollar in Jan., while the dollar last month fell 1.4% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 65.12 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of January, up from 64.64 million ounces at the end of December, central bank data showed.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to 125.28 billion at the end of Jan. from $117.24 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)