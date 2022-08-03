China gears up for military drills after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Robert Plummer - BBC News
·3 min read
Man at shopping centre in Beijing watches a news broadcast showing a fighter jet during Chinese military operations near Taiwan, 3 August 2022
China is keen to give prominence to its military exercises around Taiwan

China is gearing up for military exercises in the seas around Taiwan following top US politician Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island.

Ms Pelosi left on Wednesday after a brief but controversial visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province.

In response, China announced five days of "necessary and just" military drills, which will begin on Thursday.

Taiwan said 27 Chinese warplanes had already entered its air defence zone.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets to warn them off.

China has said the exercises will take place in some of the world's busiest waterways and will include "long-range live ammunition shooting".

Taiwan has asked ships to find alternative routes to avoid the drills and is negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes.

President Tsai Ing-wen said the country was facing "deliberately heightened military threats".

In an effort to calm the situation, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US - released a joint statement saying China's escalation risked destabilising the region.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," the statement said.

Taiwanese troops training in July
In July, Taiwan held drills simulating a Chinese invasion of the island

Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, made the trip as part of a wider Asian tour. China had warned her not to travel to the island.

Accusing the US of "violating China's sovereignty under the guise of so-called democracy", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "Those who play with fire will not come to a good end and those who offend China will be punished."

In a statement after the visit, Ms Pelosi said China cannot "prevent world leaders or anyone from travelling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration".

After leaving Taiwan, Ms Pelosi travelled to South Korea, where she is due to meet the speaker of the National Assembly, Kim Jin-pyo.

They are expected to discuss regional security, economic co-operation and climate change.

The senior US Democrat's visit was not approved by her party colleague, President Joe Biden, who had said the American military felt it was "not a good idea right now" amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The US walks a diplomatic tightrope with its Taiwan policy. On the one hand, it abides by the "One China" policy, which recognises only one Chinese government, giving it formal ties with Beijing and not Taiwan.

On the other, it maintains a "robust unofficial" relationship with the island, which includes selling weapons for Taiwan to defend itself.

China and Taiwan: The basics

  • Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China and Taiwan were divided during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing insists the island will be reclaimed at some point, by force if necessary

  • How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces

  • Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide

A map showing where the drills will take place
A map showing where the drills will take place
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

    "Those who play with fire will not come to a good end," warns China's foreign minister after the visit.

  • He fired a ‘warning shot’ to stop a Broward car burglary, and then was shot, cops say

    A man who tried to stop a car burglary was shot and wounded early Tuesday in Lauderhill, police said.

  • US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns

    The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore were participating in this year's exercises, making them the largest since the drills were established in 2009. The exercises are designed to strengthen interoperability, capability, trust and cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement.

  • Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and was due to meet with its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing. China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, saying that it shows unwavering U.S. commitment to the self-ruled island that Beijing says is part of China.

  • Taiwan crisis to wreak havoc at ports and disrupt one of world’s busiest shipping lanes

    Rising tensions over Taiwan threaten to make global supply chain issues even worse as China carries out live-fire military exercises off the island’s coast.

  • China, US allies divided over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn bipartisan support at home and backing among the world’s democracies. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to an independent identity, has rallied support among fellow authoritarian states. The divided opinions speak both to China's growing global influence and the backlash that has prompted among the world's liberal societies. President Joe Biden's administration was not openly support

  • Poisoning Not Ruled Out by Italy in Case of Ex-Putin Ally Who Bailed on Russia

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyItalian authorities have reportedly not yet ruled out poisoning in the case of a self-exiled top Kremlin official who suddenly fell ill over the weekend and had to be hospitalized.Anatoly Chubais’ sudden departure from Russia in March—at the onset of Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine—was widely seen as a sign of opposition to the war by the influential Kremlin insider. He never publicly explained his reasons for leaving, but Bloomberg ci

  • Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO 95-1, rebuking Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the candidacy of two Western European nations that, until Russia’s war against Ukraine, had long avoided military alliances — took a crucial step toward expansion of

  • Chinese military drills have invaded Taiwan's territory, says defence ministry

    Chinese military exercises near Taiwan have encroached on the island's territory and amount to a blockade of its sea and air space, the defence ministry has said. The exercises by the Chinese navy and air force are seen as a direct response to the visit to Taiwan of top US politician Nancy Pelosi, the most senior American politician to visit in 25 years. The Taiwan Defence Ministry said China had broken UN rules and it would counter any incursions into its territory.

  • Exclusive: Trump allies launch effort to recall Fulton County DA Fani Willis

    Donald Trump’s allies in Georgia are mounting a campaign to recall Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her investigation into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and are seeking to recruit high-dollar donors to fund the effort, according to sources.

  • Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

    HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The scope of the devastation and the conversations with people who lost everything keeps the rescuers going, said Dix, who leads the Memphis, Tennessee-based team. “It’s a job to us, but talking to

  • White House says US ‘does not want a crisis’ because of Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

    Comes as the Speaker of the House visited Taipei.

  • Nancy Pelosi Safely Touches Down in Taiwan, Unfazed by China's Warnings of Retaliation

    In a statement issued shortly after she landed in the region, Pelosi said the trip "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy"

  • IAEA: Ukraine nuke plant 'out of control'

    The U.N. nuclear chief warns that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine "is completely out of control" and is urging Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to avoid a nuclear accident. (Aug. 3)

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A