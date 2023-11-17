China expressed concern to US over export controls, sanctions, tariffs -commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce minister expressed concern over U.S. semiconductor export controls and sanctions against China, as well as tariffs on Chinese imports, when he met U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday, his ministry said Friday.

The pair also agreed to hold the first meeting of a commerce working group at the vice minister level in the first quarter of 2024 and discussed the need to balance national security concerns with trade and economic cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Christopher Cushing)