China: The elderly people struggling in Shanghai's quarantine centres

·5 min read
A medical worker takes a swab sample from an elderly resident who can&#39;t go out conveniently to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at his home in Wuhan in China&#39;s central Hubei province
File photo of an elderly resident in China

Thousands of elderly people in the Chinese city of Shanghai have been hit hard by a lockdown that has now dragged on for five weeks.

Since the outbreak began in early March, more than 500,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Nearly 10,000 of those people have been aged over 80.

China's Covid rules demand that anyone who is infected, or a close contact, must be sent to a state-run quarantine centre.

It is not uncommon for hundreds of people to be put together in such centres. Images shared on social media have showed unsanitary conditions, with clogged up toilets and overflowing rubbish bins.

One woman in Shanghai told the BBC that her 90-year-old grandmother who is in one such centre, is struggling with unsanitary conditions, unable to sleep properly, and has largely been left to fend for herself.

She now fears her 91-year-old grandfather, who has also tested positive, will also be dragged to a centre - which she says will effectively be a death sentence.

'She wouldn't [be able to] survive at all'

Her grandmother was the first to fall sick, said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

The lady tested positive on 17 April - despite having never left the house since the outbreak began. The past two weeks have been a real struggle.

A previous illness has left the 90-year-old with one numb leg, making walking difficult. The facility's toilet block is more than 100m from her bed, so she has been trying to avoid drinking too much water to spare herself a trip to the bathroom.

Rest is also fleeting in the strained, communal conditions. Fluorescent lights are on 24 hours a day and so she's been unable to sleep properly, her granddaughter says.

"Luckily there's a warm-hearted [woman] in the quarantine centre. She accompanies my grandma to the toilet and assists her with eating."

"If my grandma was there alone, she wouldn't [be able to] survive at all."

She added that her grandmother hasn't received any medical drugs or "proper treatment" - only supplies of traditional Chinese medicine which medical experts say have no documented effect in treating or relieving Covid symptoms.

However, desperate to recover and leave the centre, her grandmother has taken whatever she has been given. This, her granddaughter claims, has led to various medical conditions, including diarrhoea.

She's desperate to get her grandmother out, or at least to a hospital where she can be properly looked after. But community officials insist they will not let her out until she tests negative.

"When I called her, she repeated 'I want to go home. I want to go home soon," she said. "She's also worried about my grandpa who's at home."

Forced against their will

Her biggest fear now is that her 91-year-old grandfather, who has now also tested positive for Covid, will be forced to enter the centre. On Wednesday, community officials warned this would happen soon.

Her grandfather is bedridden as a result of a stroke, and suffers from diabetes and hypertension. He can't go to the toilet without help, and relies on a live-in carer at home.

"He just can't go to quarantine centres or hotels," she said. "The hygiene situation there is worrying. Old people can't adapt to such environments. How can he live there?"

A child accompanied by her mother studies while receiving treatment in the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on April 10, 2022
It is not uncommon for hundreds to live in such quarantine centre

His granddaughter says his Covid symptoms have been minimal - with only a dry cough so far. Rest at home is all he needs, she said.

"We argued with a community official - that if you send him to quarantine centre, you are actually forcing him to [die]," she said.

But officials say they have to follow government orders. Her family says they will take action if he is forcibly taken.

A community official contacted by the BBC said they have offered the family the option of home quarantine for him - his granddaughter told the BBC that officials called her an hour later and informed them of this offer.

She says she's heard of another elderly person in their neighbourhood, a 94-year-old woman who'd become infected, who had been taken against her wishes.

Police came for her at midnight, she said.

"It's just terrifying," she said. "The government has to give us a solution. [At the moment] they're just using old people's lives to achieve this goal of 'zero Covid'."

The government she says, needs to allow old people to quarantine at home, instead of forcing them into such centres.

Other patients in such centres have also told the BBC about how hard it is for elderly people.

"There's just not enough medical resources now. Old people can't be treated in hospital like in normal days," said the Shanghai resident, who wished to be identified only as Mr Wu.

However, he added that many physically-impaired elderly people were being cared for by staff and doctors to the best of their ability, adding that centres were also preparing special meals for them.

"Quarantine centres are not as good as hospitals. But I feel the country has tried its best to look after them," he said.

The vaccination problem

The latest outbreak in Shanghai, first detected in early March, has seen around 500,000 cases recorded so far and 337 deaths.

Nearly all victims have been elderly, unvaccinated residents with underlying health problems, according to Chinese officials.

In this instance, both the woman's grandmother and grandfather are unvaccinated.

Their granddaughter says they want to take the vaccine as they were afraid of potential side effects.

Chart of vaccine rate among different age groups in China
Chart of vaccine rate among different age groups in China

China has given more than 3.3 billion doses of the Covid vaccine and vaccinated over 88% of its entire population.

But vaccine rates among people over the age of 80 - who are among the most vulnerable - remain a lot lower than other age groups.

In Shanghai, only around 62% of the elderly population are double vaccinated, with around 38% having received their booster.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump said 'he would rather not say' whether China was committing human rights abuses against Uighurs

    President Trump's own State Department concluded that China was committing genocide against Uighurs.

  • Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firm

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state gas giant said Friday it was gradually restoring the flow of natural gas to municipalities that lost it after a Russian company halted supplies when Warsaw slapped it with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The supply cut was a separate development from Russia's decision earlier this week to stop gas deliveries to Poland. PGNiG said the Russian firm, Novatek Green Energy, complied with the demand to make its pipelines available to Polish companies t

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • How much will Liverpool pay for Mohamed Salah?

    Salah’s contract negotiations are still making headlines around the world.

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Putting and working smart key to Maude-Aimee Leblanc's ongoing success on LPGA Tour

    Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., retired from professional golf in October 2019 but returned in September 2020, reinvigorated after a year away from the grind of playing in a different city every week. Leblanc had a remarkably strong 2021, finishing in the top 10 of what was then called the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's feeder circuit, to qualify for the top tour in women's professional

  • Raptors able to keep cool heads in the absence of all-star guard VanVleet

    PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as

  • Nasa Hataoka wins LA Open by 5 shots at Wilshire CC

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area. Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green. Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week aft

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Current edge out Red Stars to clinch semifinal berth in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Kansas City Current picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and clinched a berth into the NWSL semifinals. Kansas City opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Alexis Loera got the goal which was assisted by Elyse Bennett. The lead wasn't for long, as Chicago tied the score just two minutes later as Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., native Bianca St. Georges found the back of the net. She played all 90 minutes in the game. Kristen Hamilton then buried what would be the game-winn

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • OG Anunoby on playing with Pascal: ‘Just give him the ball and get out the way’

    OG Anunoby discussed hunting for mismatches, playing alongside Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s mindset heading back home down 3-2, and more after a mammoth Game 5 win in Philly. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.