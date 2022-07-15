China’s economy slumps as zero-Covid takes its toll - live updates

James Warrington
·8 min read
China economy GDP Beijing zero-Covid lockdowns Shanghai recession - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
China economy GDP Beijing zero-Covid lockdowns Shanghai recession - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s economy has slumped to its slowest pace of growth since the first wave of the pandemic as Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy continues to hammer activity.

GDP increased just 0.4pc in the second quarter – far weaker than expected and the slowest rate of growth since the first three months of 2020.

China’s economy is paying the price for its efforts to stamp out Covid cases. Shanghai, which was subjected to the harshest lockdowns, saw its economy crash almost 14pc over the quarter.

The country has also been left reeling by a crisis in its property sector that had led to some homebuyers refusing to pay their mortgages.

The latest figures likely put China’s target for 5.5pc GDP growth this year out of reach, but they also deal another blow to a global economy plagued by recession fears.

Asian stocks fell to a two-year low this morning and are heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar is set for its third week of gains amid expectations of more interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

08:44 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started on the front foot this morning as investors shrugged off woeful economic data from China.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6pc in early trading, but is still on track for a weekly loss amid rising inflation and recession fears.

Oil giants and staple stocks such as British American Tobacco and AstraZeneca provided the biggest support for the index.

Burberry bucked the positive trend, sliding as much as 5pc after it said lockdowns in China dented sales in the first quarter.

Rio Tinto slipped 1.7pc it warned that labour shortages and soaring inflation would impact its earnings in the second half. This dragged down other miners.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.6pc. Britvic was down 5pc following rival Fevertree's profit warning as glass costs surge.

08:23 AM

Burberry sales hit by China lockdowns

Burberry China&nbsp; - Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
Burberry China - Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

It's not just China's economy feeling the impact of zero-Covid – Burberry is also a victim.

The luxury fashion brand said sales slumped 35pc in China in the first quarter due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

It's a key market for the company, with Chinese buyers accounting for around a third of the global luxury industry before the pandemic, both at home and as tourists abroad.

Stripping out China, Burberry's sales grew 16pc over the quarter, with trading in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa surging 47pc compared to the lockdown-hit first quarter of last year.

This was largely thanks to a rebound in sales to American tourists in the region.

Overall, though, sales were up just 1pc.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry, said:

Our performance in the quarter continued to be impacted by lockdowns in mainland China but I was pleased to see our more localised approach drive recovery in EMEIA, where spending by local clients was above pre-pandemic levels.

Our focus categories, leather goods and outerwear continued to perform well outside of mainland China and our programme of brand activations boosted customer engagement.

While the current macroeconomic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth.

08:13 AM

Fevertree shares slump as spiralling glass prices hit profits

Fevertree glass inflation&nbsp; - REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
Fevertree glass inflation - REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Shares in Fevertree have plummeted 25pc in early trading after the tonic maker issued a profit warning amid rocketing glass prices.

The London-listed company said profits for the full year were now expected between £37.5m and £45m – a huge reduction from previous estimates of between £63m and £66m.

Fevertree blamed glass shortages and higher costs amid soaring inflation, which is also denting consumer demand.

It also pointed to labour shortages in the US, which it is building up its east coast production facility. This meant it had to ship more products from the UK, pushing up its freight rates by 50pc on key routes since the start of the year.

08:07 AM

EU car sales slump to worst since 1996

As Aston Martin turns to Saudi funding, supply chain troubles and sky-high inflation continue to batter the car industry.

Car manufacturers across the EU registered the fewest new vehicles in June since 1996.

New car sales fell 17pc to just over 1m last month. Volkswagen was the hardest hit, with registrations plunging 24pc from a year ago.

While brands have said semiconductor shortages are beginning to ease, it'll take time for any boost in production to feed through to showrooms. Manufacturers are also grappling with higher raw material and energy costs.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open despite data showing a slowdown in China's economy.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc to 7,059 points.

07:57 AM

Aston Martin rejects Chinese rescue to take Saudi cash

Aston Martin Geely China Saudi Arabia
Aston Martin Geely China Saudi Arabia

Elsewhere, Aston Martin has revealed it rejected a £1.3bn investment proposal from a group of backers including Chinese car giant Geely.

The luxury car maker said the approach from Geely and European group Investindutrial "markedly overestimated" its new funding requirements, would have heavily diluted existing shareholders and been difficult to execute.

Geely holds a stake in Volvo and manufactures electric vehicles through brands including Polestar.

It came as Aston confirmed plans to raise £653m from investors including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund will take a 17pc stake in the company. Other funding comes from chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz.

Read more: Saudi Arabia gets board seat at Aston Martin as it injects £200m

07:49 AM

China's recovery still in doubt

While the official data showed an expansion in GDP, several high-frequency indicators suggest activity actually shrank in the quarter.

Travel data showed passenger trips taken on China’s roads were mostly below last year’s levels into July, while car purchases, which make up about a tenth of monthly retail sales, fell more than 10pc.

In one positive sign, however, activity began improving in June after Shanghai emerged from its crippling lockdown:

  • Industrial output rose 3.9pc in June, up from May’s increase of 0.7pc.

  • Retail sales grew 3.1pc after a contraction of 6.7pc in May.

  • The unemployment rate eased to 5.5pc from May’s 5.9pc (although for those aged 16-24, the jobless rate reached a new record of 19.3pc).

  • Home prices fell 0.1pc in June, a slightly smaller contraction than in May

Still, uncertainty remains over the outlook as China struggles to get the virus under control and continues to resort to lockdowns. Beijing will likely need to roll out more stimulus to help stabilise the economy.

07:42 AM

Shanghai and Beijing bear the brunt of zero-Covid

Shanghai GDP zero-Covid - ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Shanghai GDP zero-Covid - ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The economies of both Shanghai and Beijing contracted in the second quarter as they took the biggest hit from Beijing's zero-Covid strategy.

Five of the country's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities shrank over the period, compared to a tepid 0.4pc growth at a national level.

Shanghai's economy crashed 13.7pc following city-wide lockdowns throughout April and May. With most businesses shut, its urban jobless rate rose to 12.5pc.

Meanwhile, the economy of capital Beijing dropped 2.9pc as gyms, restaurants and part of the public transport were closed due to an outbreak of the omicron variant.

07:34 AM

China pays the price for zero-Covid

Good morning.

China is paying the price for its zero-Covid strategy as economic growth slowed to a crawl in the second quarter.

GDP rose just 0.4pc over the period, falling well short of forecasts and marking the slowest pace of growth since the first wave of the pandemic in early 2020.

Beijing's brutal approach to halting new waves of the virus led to a slump of almost 14pc in Shanghai, which was subjected to some of the harshest lockdowns. A property crisis across the country is adding to the woes.

The data will compound investor fears about a global economic slowdown amid soaring inflation.

5 things to start your day

1) Eurozone rocked as Italy’s technocrats lose their grip on power  Mario Draghi's potential departure marks a dangerous moment for Italy and its economy

2) Amazon to employ more people in the UK than the army  Shopping giant targets 75,000 employees in Britain

3) Saudi Arabia gets board seat at Aston Martin as it injects £200m  Gulf nation’s Sovereign Wealth Fund plans to take a 20pc stake in the luxury car brand

4) Solar panel owners paid just a fraction of what their power is worth  A three-bedroom household with solar panels should be able to make more than £400 a year

5) Train drivers announce fresh rail strike for July 30  Train driver union Aslef to strike 48 hours after RMT industrial action

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks plummeted more than 1pc this morning, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.3pc.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.4pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Burberry, Ninety One (trading update)

  • Economics: GDP (China), retail sales (US, China), industrial production (China), Michigan consumer sentiment index (US), trade balance (EU)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w