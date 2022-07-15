China’s economy slumps as zero-Covid takes its toll - live updates

China economy GDP Beijing zero-Covid lockdowns Shanghai recession - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s economy has slumped to its slowest pace of growth since the first wave of the pandemic as Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy continues to hammer activity.

GDP increased just 0.4pc in the second quarter – far weaker than expected and the slowest rate of growth since the first three months of 2020.

China’s economy is paying the price for its efforts to stamp out Covid cases. Shanghai, which was subjected to the harshest lockdowns, saw its economy crash almost 14pc over the quarter.

The country has also been left reeling by a crisis in its property sector that had led to some homebuyers refusing to pay their mortgages.

The latest figures likely put China’s target for 5.5pc GDP growth this year out of reach, but they also deal another blow to a global economy plagued by recession fears.

Asian stocks fell to a two-year low this morning and are heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar is set for its third week of gains amid expectations of more interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

08:44 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started on the front foot this morning as investors shrugged off woeful economic data from China.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6pc in early trading, but is still on track for a weekly loss amid rising inflation and recession fears.

Oil giants and staple stocks such as British American Tobacco and AstraZeneca provided the biggest support for the index.

Burberry bucked the positive trend, sliding as much as 5pc after it said lockdowns in China dented sales in the first quarter.

Rio Tinto slipped 1.7pc it warned that labour shortages and soaring inflation would impact its earnings in the second half. This dragged down other miners.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.6pc. Britvic was down 5pc following rival Fevertree's profit warning as glass costs surge.

08:23 AM

Burberry sales hit by China lockdowns

Burberry China - Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

It's not just China's economy feeling the impact of zero-Covid – Burberry is also a victim.

The luxury fashion brand said sales slumped 35pc in China in the first quarter due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

It's a key market for the company, with Chinese buyers accounting for around a third of the global luxury industry before the pandemic, both at home and as tourists abroad.

Stripping out China, Burberry's sales grew 16pc over the quarter, with trading in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa surging 47pc compared to the lockdown-hit first quarter of last year.

This was largely thanks to a rebound in sales to American tourists in the region.

Overall, though, sales were up just 1pc.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive of Burberry, said:

Our performance in the quarter continued to be impacted by lockdowns in mainland China but I was pleased to see our more localised approach drive recovery in EMEIA, where spending by local clients was above pre-pandemic levels. Our focus categories, leather goods and outerwear continued to perform well outside of mainland China and our programme of brand activations boosted customer engagement. While the current macroeconomic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth.

08:13 AM

Fevertree shares slump as spiralling glass prices hit profits

Fevertree glass inflation - REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Shares in Fevertree have plummeted 25pc in early trading after the tonic maker issued a profit warning amid rocketing glass prices.

The London-listed company said profits for the full year were now expected between £37.5m and £45m – a huge reduction from previous estimates of between £63m and £66m.

Fevertree blamed glass shortages and higher costs amid soaring inflation, which is also denting consumer demand.

It also pointed to labour shortages in the US, which it is building up its east coast production facility. This meant it had to ship more products from the UK, pushing up its freight rates by 50pc on key routes since the start of the year.

08:07 AM

EU car sales slump to worst since 1996

As Aston Martin turns to Saudi funding, supply chain troubles and sky-high inflation continue to batter the car industry.

Car manufacturers across the EU registered the fewest new vehicles in June since 1996.

New car sales fell 17pc to just over 1m last month. Volkswagen was the hardest hit, with registrations plunging 24pc from a year ago.

While brands have said semiconductor shortages are beginning to ease, it'll take time for any boost in production to feed through to showrooms. Manufacturers are also grappling with higher raw material and energy costs.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open despite data showing a slowdown in China's economy.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc to 7,059 points.

07:57 AM

Aston Martin rejects Chinese rescue to take Saudi cash

Aston Martin Geely China Saudi Arabia

Elsewhere, Aston Martin has revealed it rejected a £1.3bn investment proposal from a group of backers including Chinese car giant Geely.

The luxury car maker said the approach from Geely and European group Investindutrial "markedly overestimated" its new funding requirements, would have heavily diluted existing shareholders and been difficult to execute.

Geely holds a stake in Volvo and manufactures electric vehicles through brands including Polestar.

It came as Aston confirmed plans to raise £653m from investors including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund will take a 17pc stake in the company. Other funding comes from chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz.

Read more: Saudi Arabia gets board seat at Aston Martin as it injects £200m

07:49 AM

China's recovery still in doubt

While the official data showed an expansion in GDP, several high-frequency indicators suggest activity actually shrank in the quarter.

Travel data showed passenger trips taken on China’s roads were mostly below last year’s levels into July, while car purchases, which make up about a tenth of monthly retail sales, fell more than 10pc.

In one positive sign, however, activity began improving in June after Shanghai emerged from its crippling lockdown:

Industrial output rose 3.9pc in June, up from May’s increase of 0.7pc.

Retail sales grew 3.1pc after a contraction of 6.7pc in May.

The unemployment rate eased to 5.5pc from May’s 5.9pc (although for those aged 16-24, the jobless rate reached a new record of 19.3pc).

Home prices fell 0.1pc in June, a slightly smaller contraction than in May

Still, uncertainty remains over the outlook as China struggles to get the virus under control and continues to resort to lockdowns. Beijing will likely need to roll out more stimulus to help stabilise the economy.

07:42 AM

Shanghai and Beijing bear the brunt of zero-Covid

Shanghai GDP zero-Covid - ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The economies of both Shanghai and Beijing contracted in the second quarter as they took the biggest hit from Beijing's zero-Covid strategy.

Five of the country's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities shrank over the period, compared to a tepid 0.4pc growth at a national level.

Shanghai's economy crashed 13.7pc following city-wide lockdowns throughout April and May. With most businesses shut, its urban jobless rate rose to 12.5pc.

Meanwhile, the economy of capital Beijing dropped 2.9pc as gyms, restaurants and part of the public transport were closed due to an outbreak of the omicron variant.

07:34 AM

China pays the price for zero-Covid

Good morning.

China is paying the price for its zero-Covid strategy as economic growth slowed to a crawl in the second quarter.

GDP rose just 0.4pc over the period, falling well short of forecasts and marking the slowest pace of growth since the first wave of the pandemic in early 2020.

Beijing's brutal approach to halting new waves of the virus led to a slump of almost 14pc in Shanghai, which was subjected to some of the harshest lockdowns. A property crisis across the country is adding to the woes.

The data will compound investor fears about a global economic slowdown amid soaring inflation.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks plummeted more than 1pc this morning, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.3pc.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.4pc.

