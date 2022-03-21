China Eastern: Plane carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi mountains

·1 min read
File picture of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane
File picture of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people has crashed in mountains in southern Guangxi province.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board the Boeing 737-800, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area and say a fire in woods caused by the plane crash has been put out. It is feared no one on the aircraft survived.

The CAA said they had also dispatched personnel to the scene.

China has had a good air safety record over the past decade.

The country's last major plane accident was in August 2010, when a flight from Harbin crashed in Yichun killing 42 people.

Map
Map

China Eastern is yet to comment on the crash, or respond to queries, but it has changed its logo on its Weibo account to a grey colour.

Flight MU5735 left Kunming at 13:11 local time (05:11 GMT) and was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 15:05.

Flight tracking sites report the plane was in the air for just over an hour, and was nearing its destination when it went down in Wuzhou.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

