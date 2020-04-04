Andrew Cuomo: China Sending 1,000 Ventilators To New York
The Chinese government is facilitating the shipment of 1,000 ventilators to the state of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
The ventilators are expected to arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport the same day. The state of Oregon is also donating an additional 140 ventilators to New York.
“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said at a press conference.
“Also, the state of Oregon contacted us and is going to send 140 ventilators, which is, I can tell you, just astonishing and unexpected,” Cuomo said. “And I want to thank Gov. [Kate] Brown, I want to thank all of the people in the state of Oregon for their thoughtfulness.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.