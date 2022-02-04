China: What does it want from the Ukraine crisis with Russia?

Tessa Wong - BBC News
·6 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their bilateral meeting on November 13, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. The leaders of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa have gathered in Brasilia for the BRICS leaders summit.
Mr Xi (on the right in this 2019 photo) has memorably called Mr Putin his "best friend"

As the war of words between the US and Russia grows louder over Ukraine, one major player on the international stage has spoken up firmly as well: China.

In recent days, Beijing has called for calm on both sides and the end of a Cold War mentality, while also making it clear it supports Moscow's concerns.

It would seem obvious that China would side with its longtime ally and former Communist comrade Russia. But how and why it is doing this goes deeper than their history.

'China and Russia protect the world'

Last week, China's foreign minister Wang Yi called Russia's security concerns "legitimate", saying they should be "taken seriously and addressed".

On Monday, Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun went further and said outright that China disagreed with US claims that Russia was threatening international peace. He also criticised the US for convening a meeting of the UN Security Council, likening it to "megaphone diplomacy" that was "not conducive" for negotiations.

Couched in diplomatic speak, China's official line on the crisis has been cautious and nuanced, stopping short of actual support for Russia using military force against its former Soviet neighbour.

But some state media outlets covering the crisis have been blunter. Coming at a time of burgeoning anti-West sentiment in China, the Ukraine crisis has been portrayed as yet another example of the West's failures.

In their view, it is the US-led Nato that is acting the bully in refusing to respect the sovereign right of other countries, such as Russia and China, to defend their territory.

The Global Times newspaper claimed it was "the ever closer relationship and bond between China and Russia [that is] the last defence that protects the world order", while a report by state news agency Xinhua said the US was attempting to "divert domestic attention" and "revive its influence over Europe".

Brookings Institution policy director Jessica Brandt notes that some of this rhetoric has been put out in multiple languages on Twitter (which is banned in China) - in an attempt to shape how the US and Nato are viewed by the rest of the world.

"I think the goal here is to undermine the soft power of the United States, to tarnish the credibility and appeal of liberal institutions, and to discredit open media," she tells the BBC, adding that this is an example of how Beijing "regularly amplifies Kremlin talking points on Ukraine" when it suits its interests.

Shared goals, common foe

China and Russia these days are close - perhaps closer than ever since the days of Stalin and Mao, some experts believe.

The 2014 Crimea crisis in Ukraine was seen as pushing Russia further into the arms of China, which offered Moscow economic and diplomatic support amid international isolation.

Since then, the relationship has blossomed further. China has been Russia's biggest trade partner for years with bilateral trade hitting a new high of $147bn (£108bn) last year. The two countries also signed a roadmap for closer military ties last year while stepping up joint military exercises.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin wings his way to Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics at the invitation of Xi Jinping. There, the two will hold a closely-watched meeting that will make Mr Putin the first leader of a world power to meet Mr Xi in person in the last two years. The Chinese leader has refused to travel abroad and has met few foreigners since the start of the pandemic.

Crucially though, both countries currently have particularly tense relationships with the West.

"Beijing and Moscow perceive a shared interest in pushing back against the US and Europe and winning a bigger role for themselves in international politics," says Chris Miller, assistant professor of international history at Tufts University.

In the event of an escalated conflict that results in Western sanctions being imposed on Russia, experts believe China is likely to come to Russia's economic aid just as it has before. This could include providing alternative payment systems, loans for Russian banks and firms, more purchases of Russian oil, or even outright rejection of US export controls.

People hold a 500m(1640ft)-long flag of Ukraine in Sofiiska Square running towards Mykhailivska Square on Unity Day, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.
The West has warned of further sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine

All this however would come at a significant financial cost to China - one reason why experts believe that, for now, echoing Moscow's line is as far as Beijing will go. "Rhetorical support for Russia is a low-cost move for Beijing," says Dr Miller.

A military conflict in Ukraine would result in a distracted US, which no doubt would be a boon for China. But many observers believe Beijing when it says it does not want war.

China is seeking to stabilise relations with the US right now, points out Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia programme at the German Marshall Fund. If Beijing lent stronger support to Moscow, that "could create more tensions with the US, including a clearer democracy versus autocracy split," she tells the BBC.

Beijing is also likely "hedging its bets" in the crisis as it is wary of Moscow's true intentions, says political scientist Minxin Pei in a recent essay. Moreover, giving heavier support to Russia may antagonise the EU, China's second-largest trading partner, which may trigger a "European backlash".

Prof Pei argues this could possibly take the form of support for Taiwan - a concern that has cropped up on the sidelines of the Ukraine crisis.

'Taiwan is not Ukraine'

Some in the US, as well as Chinese communities around the world, are closely watching the Ukraine conflict as a potential test of US loyalties to its allies.

Many are asking if the US would intervene militarily if Russia invades Ukraine - and if it would do the same if China one day attempts to reclaim Taiwan, an island that sees itself as an independent country and which counts the US as its biggest ally.

The question of whether the US would go to war with China over Taiwan is a legitimate concern in Asia, as US-China rivalry heats up and as Taiwan increasingly reports Chinese warplane incursions in its self-declared air defence zone.

The US has been deliberately vague about what it would actually do in the event of such an attack. It has a law that requires it to help Taiwan defend itself, but at the same time Washington diplomatically acknowledges the One China policy set out by Beijing, the position that there is only one Chinese government.

Experts however have dismissed such parallels, pointing out that the two situations are governed by completely different geopolitical concerns. They point out that the US has far deeper historical ties with Taiwan and sees it as a linchpin of the US' ideological, diplomatic and military strategy for Asia.

"China is not Russia, and Taiwan is not Ukraine. The US has far more at stake with Taiwan than with Ukraine," says Ms Glaser.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games

    BEIJING (AP) — The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics, shortened considerably because of concerns about the coronavirus, started Wednesday with an 80-year-old former speedskater carrying the flame. The relay opened at the Olympic Forest Park. Luo Zhihuan, the country’s first internationally competitive speedskater, ran the first leg. The torch will be carried through the three Olympics zones, starting with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in

  • U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

    Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents. "The United States is willing to discuss conditions-based reciprocal transparency measures and reciprocal commitments by both the United States and Russia to refrain from deploying offensive ground-launched missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission in the territory of Ukraine," the U.S. document said, according to a copy on the El Pais website.

  • Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

    American and European officials may be staying away from the Beijing Winter Olympics because of human rights concerns, but Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on hand even as tensions soar over his buildup of troops along his country's border with Ukraine. Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019 and are intended to help strengthen Moscow's ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of Western pressure. In an article published Thursday by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Putin wrote that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilizing role” in global affairs and help make international affairs “more equitable and inclusive.”

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

    Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents. "The United States is willing to discuss conditions-based reciprocal transparency measures and reciprocal commitments by both the United States and Russia to refrain from deploying offensive ground-launched missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission in the territory of Ukraine," the U.S. document said, according to a copy on the El Pais website.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Texas GOP leaders must move away from Trump’s poisonous ideas on election, pardons

    Republican elected officials heard him suggest pardons for Jan. 6 rioters and double down again on lies about a stolen election. [Opinion]

  • Fact check: Viral rumors spread misinformation about Spotify removals

    As of Feb. 2, Joni Mitchell was the only artist on a viral list who had publicly announced she was trying to remove her work from Spotify.

  • Olympics-Beijing will deliver 'safe and splendid' Games-Chinese President Xi

    The Beijing Olympics, which officially opens on Friday, will be streamlined, safe and splendid, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as the head of the IOC decried boycott ghosts "rearing their ugly heads again" over human rights concerns. Addressing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in the capital via a brief video message, Xi said China had played an active part in the Olympic movement since staging the 2008 summer Olympics. For these winter Games the country had engaged 300 million Chinese in winter sports as promised, he said.

  • Millions braced as energy price rise to be revealed

    Gas and electricity bills are expected to soar but ministers have plans to ease the pressure.

  • UPDATE 1-Olympics-Curling kicks off, but Putin-Xi the main event as politics envelop Beijing

    Mixed doubles curling opened competition in the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. Curling teams from Sweden and Britain clashed inside Beijing's "closed loop", where the world's athletes will compete until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs. But the political showdown between Putin and the West over Ukraine remained the main Olympic act ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, which the Russian president was expected to attend in a show of unity with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

  • Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have been barred from taking their weapons to amusement parks

    From Wednesday, Taliban fighters will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons, wear uniforms, or take their vehicles into Afghan amusement parks.

  • Tibetan activists protest against Beijing Games at IOC headquarters

    Staging of Winter Olympics in China has been criticised due to its treatment of ethnic minorities

  • IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

    ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region. President Joe Biden announced the overnight raid by American special operations forces, which U.S. officials called a “significant blow” to the radical mil

  • Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia

    President Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on Thursday after pitching Turkey as a mediator to ease tensions with Russia, and an official said he was not picking any sides in the crisis. The Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara expects tensions to ease after the meeting in Kyiv. On Wednesday, Ankara and Kyiv said they would sign a free trade agreement and other deals.

  • EXPLAINER: A mediating role for Erdogan in Ukraine crisis?

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his country walks a tightrope trying to balance its relations with both Russia and Ukraine. A key NATO member in the strategically important Black Sea region, Turkey has been urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis and has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two. Here’s a look at Turkey’s ties to Ukraine and Russia, and Erdogan’s possible ro

  • WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Curling kicks off Beijing Games ahead of Putin-Xi main event

    Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. China and Britain https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/curling-sweden-britain-get-beijing-action-under-way-2022-02-02 claimed victories in the "Ice Cube", where American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics when it was known as the "Water Cube", opening the action in the Games which will last until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs.

  • High court conservatives target O'Connor, Kennedy opinions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, the Supreme Court moved to the left or right only as far as Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony Kennedy allowed. They held pivotal votes on a court closely divided between liberals and conservatives. Now, though, a more conservative court that includes two men who once worked for Kennedy at the high court is taking direct aim at major opinions written by the two justices, now retired. The court already was weighing a dramatic rollback of abortion rights when las

  • Psaki accuses Josh Hawley of 'parroting' Russian propaganda after the GOP senator called on Biden to halt support for Ukraine joining NATO

    Hawley urged Biden not to support Kyiv's NATO ambitions as Russia simultaneously calls for Ukraine to be permanently barred from the alliance.

  • Max Verstappen to unveil car for F1 title defence as Red Bull announce launch date

    Red Bull will reveal their new machine on 9 February

  • Boris Johnson further weakened by long-time aide’s resignation over Savile slur

    Munira Mirza quit over the Prime Minister’s ‘scurrilous’ and debunked smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.