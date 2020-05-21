Is China Demeter Financial Investments Limited's (HKG:8120) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Paul Ng became the CEO of China Demeter Financial Investments Limited (HKG:8120) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Paul Ng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that China Demeter Financial Investments Limited is worth HK$44m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$2.7m for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 46% on last year. Notably, the salary of HK$2.6m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of China Demeter Financial Investments. On a sector level, around 85% of total compensation represents salary and 15% is other remuneration. China Demeter Financial Investments is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher portion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

It would therefore appear that China Demeter Financial Investments Limited pays Paul Ng more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at China Demeter Financial Investments has changed from year to year.

SEHK:8120 CEO Compensation May 21st 2020

Is China Demeter Financial Investments Limited Growing?

China Demeter Financial Investments Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 4.9% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 49% over last year.

I like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. I'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Demeter Financial Investments Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 61% over three years, some China Demeter Financial Investments Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at China Demeter Financial Investments Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. So shareholders might not feel great about the fact that CEO pay increased on last year. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 2 warning signs for China Demeter Financial Investments that you should be aware of before investing.

