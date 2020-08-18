China defends detention of Uighur model in Xinjiang

A Uighur fashion model who filmed himself handcuffed to a bed in an epidemic prevention centre in Xinjiang has been lawfully detained, Chinese officials insist.

Merdan Ghappar sent video of himself, and a series of accompanying text messages, to his family in February.

They were passed to the BBC and published earlier this month.

The messages offered a rare, detailed account from inside Xinjiang's highly secure and secretive detention system.

In his account, Mr Ghappar described 18 days spent shackled and hooded with over 50 others in a jail.

He says he was then isolated in an epidemic prevention centre, where he filmed the video.

Relatives say the 31-year-old was forcibly transported back to the far-western region of Xinjiang in January after completing a 16-month sentence for a drugs offence in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, where he'd been living and working.

Now, more than two weeks after the BBC sent a list of questions to Chinese authorities, a response has come in the form of a written statement by the Xinjiang government press office.

"According to article 37 of the Prison Law of the People's Republic of China," it says, "the people's government shall help released prisoners to resettle."

"During the transfer, Merdan Ghappar committed acts of self-harm and excessive acts against the police."

"They took legal measures to stop him, and lifted those measures once his mood had stabilised," it continues.

Although Mr Ghappar had spent years in Foshan - where friends and relatives say he made good money modelling clothes - he was taken back to his city of birth of Kucha in Xinjiang.

We showed the Chinese government statement to Merdan Ghappar's uncle, Abdulhakim Ghappar, who now lives in the Netherlands after leaving Xinjiang in 2011.

"If the police wanted to arrange help to get him resettled for work or something, they should have helped him in Foshan because he is working there, he has a house there," he told me.

"So, he shouldn't have been sent back to Kucha by force."

View photos Xinjiang's camps are officially known as a "vocational skills education centres" More

In addition, Abdulhakim said, no mention of "resettlement" was made to the family when Mr Ghappar was taken away in January.

The BBC has been shown evidence that the authorities were saying instead that "he may need to do a few days of education at his local community".

The family believe that "education" is a clear euphemism for the network of highly secure re-education camps where more than one million mostly Muslim Uighurs have been detained in recent years - and which China insists are voluntary schools for anti-extremism training.

Thousands of children have been separated from their parents and, recent research shows, women have been forcibly subjected to methods of birth control.

The government statement does not address of Mr Ghappar's allegations of mistreatment which, along with the shackling and hooding, included hearing sounds of torture from elsewhere in the police jail.

"One time I heard a man screaming from morning until evening," he wrote in one of his text messages.

Nor does the statement refer to his self-shot video showing him sitting in silence in the epidemic control centre, with dirty clothes and his left wrist clearly handcuffed to the bed.

Instead, it lists a range of behaviours, from violence to self-harm, implying that his treatment was proportionate and lawful.

"He resisted epidemic prevention staff when they tried to take his temperature, verbally insulted them and beat them up," the statement says.

"As these behaviours placed him under suspicion of committing a crime, the police have subjected him to forcible measures." His case "remains in process", it adds.

James Millward from Georgetown University, an expert on China's policies in Xinjiang, provided a translation and analysis of Mr Ghappar's text messages alongside the original BBC article.

"It's interesting that nothing in the Xinjiang government's response addresses the description of conditions in the Kucha local police station; the overcrowding, the beatings, the unsanitary conditions, the sharing of eight sets of eating utensils by 50-60 people," he told me.

Story continues