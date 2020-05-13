Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (HKG:661) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2012, Zhong Sheng Long was appointed CEO of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (HKG:661). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Zhong Sheng Long's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited has a market capitalization of HK$805m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥1.1m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥149k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CN¥1.4b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥1.6m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining, below.

Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited Growing?

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 77% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.7% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 60% over three years, many shareholders in China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don't think, Zhong Sheng Long is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out. In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 2 warning signs for China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

