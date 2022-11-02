China Dairy Products Market intelligence Service 2022
Dairy Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's dairy market.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
Demand for dairy products has increased so rapidly in China that the country has become the center of the global dairy market - the main driver of the 'white gold rush' in 2014, and the subsequent crash the following year.
Competition is intensifying as more international dairy companies seek to make their fortunes in this huge market, while domestic players are struggling to remain competitive through M&A, improving raw milk supplies and upgrading processing facilities. Meanwhile, the ecommerce revolution is putting pressure on prices and the government continues to tighten regulations on food safety and imports.
Dairy Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire dairy industry chain, from raw milk and milk powder to infant formula, cheese and other end products.
This includes:
Breaking news from China and abroad
The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample Issue Headlines
Editor's Note
Market Analysis
Yantan Dairy's H1 Results
Project Progress by Inner Mongolia Shengmu and Anmu Dairy
H1 Performance of Three Listed IMF Firms
Governmental Direction
China Issues 3 Year Action Plan for Cheese
Jilin Publishes Subsidy Schedules for Local Dairy Sector
Company Dynamics
Yili Announces Record H1 Results
China Shengmu Reports Slower Profit Growth for H1
Mengniu & Yashili Report Formulae Slump for H1
H1 Performance of Two Regional Enterprises - New Hope Dairy & Bright Dairy
Raw Milk Price
Milk Prices Remain Low
News in Brief
Dairy Imports in August 2022
Revised Bacterium Strain Lists for Food and Infant Food
Ruoergai Treasure of Plateau's Yak IF Plant Starts 2nd Phase Construction
Nestle Promises to End Promotion of Stage 1 Formula in 2023
Babemax Reports Topline Growth in H1
China's Barred Dairy Products in August
Chobani Yoghurt Debuts in China
Nine Yili IMF Registrations Approved
Two Dairy Cattle Batches Arrived China in Sept.
Weiyang Diary Receives Approval for New Production lines
