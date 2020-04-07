China reports no new daily coronavirus deaths for first time since January

Students wearing face masks return to school in Bozhou in China's eastern Anhui province on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

China reported no daily coronavirus deaths for the first time since it began publishing figures in January.

The country’s National Health Commission said there were 32 new confirmed cases, a drop from 39 on Monday.

According to John Hopkins University, there have been 3,335 deaths in China, where the pandemic originated, and more than 82,600 cases of coronavirus, with more than 77,300 recoveries.

On Monday, British MPs warned that China misled the world from the outset about the threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

All of the new cases reported on Tuesday were people who had returned to China from overseas.

Another 12 suspected cases, also from overseas, were being kept monitored, authorities said, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases.

Police officers patrol Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Monday (Getty Images)

China has 1,242 people who are confirmed cases and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation.

The number of asymptomatic cases has risen in China in recent days.

The number of daily new deaths has been in single digits for weeks, going as low as just one on a number of occasions.

China has closed its borders to foreigners over fears they could spark a second wave of infections.

Airlines are only permitted to run one international flight per week and must not be more than 75% full.

There are plans to let people leave the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, on Wednesday, for the first time since January.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will continue to be closed to foreigners, extending the initial two-week entry restrictions on non-residents indefinitely.

Non-residents coming from overseas to Hong Kong by plane will be denied entry, and those coming from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan will be barred from entering if they have been overseas in the past 14 days.

The move to continue shutting out foreigners was announced by the government, and comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong rose to 915.

Hong Kong has seen a rise in the number of imported cases in the city, and its confirmed cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks.

