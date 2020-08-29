From China to coronavirus and Joe Biden to job creation, Donald Trump spins familiar web of lies at RNC

You can't change the masses. They will always be the same: dumb, gluttonous and forgetful  Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda, Nazi Germany Are Republicans dullards? That's the impression one would form considering every time the South Lawn echoed with thunderous applause and cheers as the liar-in-chief of the United States of America lied, lied and lied on the last day of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Reading another chapter from his playbook of lies and distortions during the Republican Party's nomination acceptance speech at the White House, Donald Trump displayed how he could leave even Goebbels in his dust.

In one of the longest nomination acceptance speeches by any president, the former realty tycoon made up Trumpian facts, told white lies and slandered his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Coronavirus pandemic

The event itself is a stark reminder of why and how Trump has failed the superpower disastrously in its war against COVID-19: more than 1,000 attendees packed the venue with blatant disregard for social distancing norms and the urgency of wearing masks.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US has 5,878,338 Covid-19 cases with total deaths at 181,022.

Trump's claims that China "allowed the pandemic to spread" the world over, that "we launched the largest national mobilisation since World War II" and that Vice-President Mike Pence is "doing a great job as the head of the coronavirus task force" are a bunch of lies.

Blaming China for spreading the "Chinese flu" is nothing but a smokescreen to shield his own ineptitude and lack of judgement when in March he compared the pandemic to the seasonal America flu.

Consider his outrageous lies on a potential vaccine, testing and fatality rate:

1) "We are delivering lifesaving therapies, and will produce a vaccine before the end of the year or maybe even sooner. We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic, and emerge stronger than ever before."

2) "We developed from scratch the largest and most advanced testing system in the world. America has tested more than every country in Europe put together¦ We have conducted 40 million more tests than the next closest nation."

3) "The US has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country in the world."

There is no evidence of the effectiveness of such a vaccine which cannot be produced before year-end " contradicting Trump's claim " according to scientists and experts.

The president's braggadocio is the complete opposite of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert R Redfield told the media in June: that the scale of initial testing of younger, asymptomatic individuals was not up to the required standard.

"We probably recognised about 10 percent of the outbreak by the methods that we used to diagnose between the March, April and May," Redfield told reporters.

Besides, Johns Hopkins University says that though the US has conducted most number of tests "in order for governments to identify new cases and effectively respond to the pandemic through tracing and treatment, testing programmes should be scaled to the size of their epidemic, not the size of the population¦ several countries effectively controlled the spread of the virus through testing programmes that had a far lower number of tests per capita than the US".

Trump's claim that the US has among the lowest case fatality rates in the world is misleading as well: with a rate of 3.1 percent, America is ahead of Norway, Japan, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

As Trump narrated the pandemic fables, the total number of deaths caused by the virus in the last three days alone crossed the toll on 9/11.

Favourite punching bag Biden

The stack of lies Trump piled up against Biden fell over like dominoes when compared to facts.

1) Trump's outright lie that his rival supports defunding the police is contradicted by Biden's repeated denials and his promise of pumping $300 million into the police force and ensuring racial diversity in hiring.

2) Regurgitating his 2016 election campaign's diabolical anti-immigration agenda " which charges up the Right and his core base " Trump accused Biden of promising to give away Americans' health care money to illegal immigrants.

