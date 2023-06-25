China to continue with assistance to Sri Lanka 'within its capabilities' for economic, social development

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China will continue to provide assistance "within its capabilities" for Sri Lanka's economic and social development, China Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday.

Qin Gang, in a meeting with Sri Lanka counterpart Ali Sabry in Beijing, said China is willing to consolidate and expand the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, according to a statement on the foreign ministry's website. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)