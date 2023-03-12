China to consolidate, boost domestic strategic resources bases - state media

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will consolidate and add to its domestic strategic resources bases this year to achieve a rapid buildup in mineral resources, natural resources minister Wang Guanghua said on Sunday, according to state media.

"We will launch a new round of strategic action for mineral prospecting," Wang told reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary meeting.

"The focus is to strengthen domestic exploration and development around scarce and strategically important mineral resources," he said.

China will also promote the "nationalization" of high-tech mineral equipment to avoid being caught in any stranglehold regarding technology and equipment, he said.

Chinese authorities in 2021 rolled out a five-year action plan to increase exploration for strategic mineral resources such as oil, natural gas, copper, chromium, tungsten, rare earths and crystalline graphite, to ensure the security of the country's resources and energy.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will roll out follow-up measures to attract social capital into mineral exploration and development, Wang said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)

Latest Stories

  • Australian town engulfed by record-breaking flood

    STORY: The flood, triggered by heavy rain over the past week, is worst in the remote Gulf of Carpentaria town of Burketown, about 1,300 miles northwest of state capital Brisbane.Dan McKinlay, chief executive of the local council responsible for Burketown, said on Sunday that 97 residents had been airlifted out in the past 48 hours.Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicted water levels in the area would peak on Sunday. It said the flood had already topped a March 2011 record of 22.2 feet.The crisis comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, including once-in-a-century floods that hit remote areas in the neighboring Northern Territory, in January.

  • La Niña is finally over. What does it mean for Canada’s forecast?

    It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally coming out of La Niña. The shift could have implications for your weather in the coming months.

  • Another quick hit of snow eyes Ontario before a warmup arrives

    Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.

  • A great white shark is in Florida’s Gulf. Here’s how close it is to Manatee beaches

    A great white shark was spotted near Manatee County ahead of spring break.

  • As California gets drenched, officials opening Oroville Dam spillway for first time in 4 years

    Reservoir levels at Oroville stand at about 840 feet — 60 feet shy of the maximum.

  • Ontario drivers face continued travel woes as snow, wind finally ease

    A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.

  • California storm brings flooding, breached levees and evacuations; more rain on the way

    An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.

  • Sewage leaks into Capilano River on Metro Vancouver's North Shore

    A sewage leak has been reported in the Capilano River which flows in Metro Vancouver's North Shore. The leak was first publicly reported Friday by the Squamish Nation, whose territories encompass much of the North Shore and Vancouver itself. On Saturday, the provincial environment ministry told CBC News the District of North Vancouver alerted them to the leak on Monday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. PT. In a tweet, the nation said the leak had been detected near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver,

  • Storm breaches California river's levee, thousands evacuate

    A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.

  • Climate change is posing a serious threat to Canada — and British Columbia in particular, according to CSIS

    Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic

  • Another nor’easter to meander into Atlantic Canada, more snow and gusty winds

    When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.

  • Seafood industry urges 'extreme caution' on controlling seals to avoid consumer backlash

    Canada's seafood industry is urging Ottawa to use "extreme caution" when considering measures to control the growing seal population, warning they could jeopardize market access and acceptance of Canadian seafood. But according to Conservative fisheries critic Clifford Small — a member of parliament from Newfoundland and Labrador — those concerns are overblown. The issue emerged at a parliamentary committee examining the impact of the huge seal herds on fish stocks. There have been widespread cl

  • B.C. conservation officers on snowmobiles rescue man stuck in snowstorm

    QUESNEL, B.C. — The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says three of its members rescued a man who was stranded in a remote area near Quesnel, B.C., last week. It posted about the rescue on Twitter on Friday, saying the 60-year-old miner had been caught in a winter storm. It says the man was four days overdue, but had no way of checking in. The conservation service says he was stuck about 26 km from a plowed road and that while he had a trailer for shelter, a large snowfall made driving out with

  • An 89-year-old snow plow driver has been battling through California's 'vicious' winter storms. Here's why he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

    Norm Sayler has plowed more than 50 feet of snow so far this winter in Northern California's Lake Tahoe region. He says it's a "way of life."

  • California storm: Evacuations, shelters, flood warnings

    Roughly 9,400 people were under evacuation orders statewide, with 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.

  • Feds finalizing $250 million in water-saving measures to help drought-stricken Lake Mead

    The $250 million announced Friday, which is expected to help the Colorado River and Lake Mead this year, is part of a $4 billion drought-relief fund.

  • Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow

    SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Crews were working to remove trees and other debris and find a way for people to

  • Beijing skies engulfed by sandstorm, pollution

    STORY: The city’s air quality plummeted to “hazardous” levels on Friday evening.Readings of PM2.5 particles – which can reach deep into the lungs and bloodstream - reached as high as 800, according to the World Air Quality Index, one of the local air quality monitoring sites.Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China.

  • Is the worst of the storm over? Here’s what the weather forecast shows for SLO County

    This storm isn’t quite done, and there’s another waiting in the wings.

  • Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow

    More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways and small rural communities. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Heather Wingfield, a teacher who runs a small urban farm with her husband in Soquel, said she and her neighbors were, for the time being, trapped in their homes as Bates Creek rushed through what was once Main Street.