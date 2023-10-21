China coal imports hit record high after surge in air conditioning use

Millions of people turning on air conditioners have prompted China to import record amounts of coal to support its electricity grid.

China has imported 348m metric tonnes of coal so far this year, which is already a record, and is on course to buy 470m metric tonnes of the dirty fuel across 2023 as a whole, according to Capital Economics.

It represents a 60pc surge compared to 2022 and 44pc more than the previous record annual import total 327m metric tonnes in 2013.

The surge has been triggered by a spike in demand for electricity. Power grid demand in China hit record levels over the summer, according to the International Energy Agency, as temperatures of up to 52C prompted more and more people to turn on air conditioning.

Derek Langston, global head of dry research at Braemar, said: “China had a drought in the south, so hydropower availability went down and there has been a lot of air conditioning use, which has pushed up coal consumption.”

China has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in renewable energy in recent years. However, hydropower generation slumped 9pc in the first nine months of the year just as demand surged. Coal power generation rose by around 6pc over the same period.

Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao power plant burned up to 800 tonnes of coal an hour to help the city’s residents keep cool in June.

Pranay Shukla, a director at S&P Global, said Beijing’s lifting of zero Covid policies last year also brought a sudden surge in demand for electricity as the economy reopened.

Bill Weatherburn, commodities analyst at Capital Economics, said: “Energy use has gone up, so they need a lot more electricity and they have made up for the lack of hydropower by importing more coal.”

Although domestic coal production has been strong, it has not been enough to fill the gap, Mr Weatherburn added.

The surge in imports is delivering a windfall for Russian President Vladimir Putin. China’s imports of Russian coal have nearly tripled since the war in Ukraine began.

China will import around 52m tonnes of thermal coal from Russia this year, up from 38m in 2022 and 189pc more than in 2019, Mr Shukla said.

He said: “If China wasn’t buying, the coal market would have collapsed.”

Beijing dropped coal import tariffs in May 2022 and has lifted an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports.