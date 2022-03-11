China faces multiple challenges amid 'rising uncertainties'

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese leader warned Friday of “rising uncertainties” and pledged tax cuts to shore up growth as the potential economic and geopolitical fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine loomed over an annual meeting of China's ceremonial legislature.

Premier Li Keqiang described the situation in Ukraine as “grave” and said the pressing task is to prevent the crisis from escalating and getting out of control. China has stood apart from much of the world in refusing to condemn Russia’s military action, or even call it an invasion.

On China's economy, Li said that after an 8.1% expansion last year, achieving a growth target of 5.5% this year would not be easy.

“This year we are faced with new downside risks and challenges," he said at a news conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress. "There are a lot of complexities, changes, and rising uncertainties.”

The annual meeting of more than 3,000 deputies — cut from two weeks to one because of the pandemic — took place against the backdrop of a surge in new cases in many parts of the country.

The northeastern city of Changchun, home to 9 million people, was locked down Friday. To the south, China's largest city, Shanghai, ordered all schools to switch to online classes starting Saturday.

Li said that China would make COVID-19 control measures more targeted to ensure normal economic production and life but gave little sign of abandoning the “zero-tolerance” strategy that has limited travel to and from China and quarantined anyone arriving for two to three weeks.

"We will continue to gain experience, respond to possible changes in a timely manner and gradually work toward the free flow of goods and personnel,” he said.

While the Congress does little legislating beyond rubber-stamping some broad policies, it does serve as a sounding board for public concerns. Several proposals were put forth this year to increase penalties for human trafficking, following an outcry over reports of a mother found chained in a shed.

“Recently, there has been an incident of gross violations of women’s rights,” Li said, without mentioning the details. "We are not only distressed for the victims but also indignant about the incident.”

Li, whose primary responsibility is the economy, said the government would enact business tax and fee cuts and tax refunds totaling 2.5 trillion yuan ($400 billion), especially for small entrepreneurs. Many have been hit hard by the pandemic.

He also repeated calls for the U.S. to repeal tariffs put on Chinese imports under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. The two sides should communicate more following a video summit late last year between their presidents, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, he said.

“Since the two sides have opened the door to each other, then it should not be closed," he said. "Nor should there be decoupling.”

The U.S. accused China this week of aiding Russian disinformation efforts, including unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine was running biological weapons labs with U.S. support.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China “urges the U.S. to disclose details on U.S.-financed biological labs in Ukraine." U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the allegations “outright lies.”

Li, who is considered the ruling Communist Party’s No. 2 official after Xi, said he would step down when his second five-year term ends next year. Xi, however, is expected to break with recent tradition and remain in power for a third term.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials: — About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades. — Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion. — Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections. — More than $400 billion was distributed through 170

  • This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be a Great Buy Following Earnings

    Here's why Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a top Canadian bank stock to consider right now. The post This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be a Great Buy Following Earnings appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 11 years later, fate of Fukushima reactor cleanup uncertain

    OKUMA, Japan (AP) — Eleven years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was ravaged by a meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami, the plant now looks like a sprawling construction site. Most of the radioactive debris blasted by the hydrogen explosions has been cleared and the torn buildings have been fixed. During a recent visit by journalists from The Associated Press to see firsthand the cleanup of one of the world’s worst nuclear meltdowns, helmeted men wore regular work

  • The price China won't pay for Russia's war

    The price China won't pay for Russia's war

  • UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will solve its problems, calls sanctions illegitimate

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western sanctions were illegimate and Russia would calmly solve the problems arising from them. Addressing a government meeting, Putin also said Moscow - a major energy producer which supplies a third of Europe's gas - would continue to meet its contractual obligations. Speaking calmly, the Kremlin leader acknowledged that sanctions imposed since the start of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine were being felt.

  • Will booking an Airbnb help Ukraine? Why people make counterproductive decisions about charity

    Many well-intentioned people are supporting counterproductive efforts to help Ukraine. Behavioural science can explain why.

  • Russians are flocking to VPNs as Putin closes off the Russian internet in a crackdown against dissent

    Downloads for the top 10 VPNs in Russia increased by 4,375%, according to estimates from analysis site AppFigures.

  • Chinese Premier Li says Ukraine situation ‘disconcerting’ as he offers China’s help in ceasefire talks

    ‘The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control’

  • Russia's "Z" campaign drums up support for 'operation' in Ukraine

    The campaign takes as its motifs the distinctive "Z" and "V" markings that Russia displayed in white on the flanks and noses of tanks and armoured vehicles that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The letters - as well as a long diagonal stripe - were assumed to be markers for Russia's army to identify its different force contingents, though that has not been confirmed. Two weeks into the invasion, Russia's defence ministry is promoting the symbols and on Wednesday published a promotional video called "Z Heroes", using the "V" and "Z" to spell out the words for bravery, heroism and strength in truth.

  • UPDATE 2-Lithuania tightens state of emergency over Ukraine invasion

    Lithuania imposed a stricter state of emergency on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, in what critics said were the toughest constraints on personal freedom since Soviet times. The government in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member that was once part of the Soviet Union, declared a state of emergency on Feb. 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, fearing Moscow could threaten Lithuania and deploying the army along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

  • Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting in support of owner Roman Abramovich

    The Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday.

  • Outcry over Mariupol maternity hospital bombing which killed three people ‘pathetic’, Russia says

    Act has been widely condemned as a ‘war crime’

  • Lithuania tightens state of emergency over Ukraine invasion

    Lithuania imposed a stricter state of emergency on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, in what critics said were the toughest constraints on personal freedom since Soviet times. The government in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member that was once part of the Soviet Union, declared a state of emergency on Feb. 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, fearing Moscow could threaten Lithuania and deploying the army along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

  • China's daily local COVID cases top 1,000 as Omicron spreads

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections in dozens of cities, the highest daily count in about two years, with the Omicron variant forcing a northeastern city to go under lockdown and the financial hub Shanghai to close schools. The reported daily count of China's local cases, the highest since the initial nationwide outbreak in early 2020, is much smaller than many others outside China, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible. China detected 703 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Thursday, according to data from the health authority on Friday, up from 435 a day earlier.

  • Taiwan says it's studying how Ukraine is repelling Russian troops for 'asymmetric warfare' plans: local reports

    Taiwan's military found that Ukraine, despite being a smaller force, has been successful at repelling Russian aggression.

  • US officials believe Ukraine can keep control of Kyiv for another four-to-six weeks, according to NBC

    Prior to the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin believed his forces would be able to capture Ukraine's capital city in a matter of days.

  • UPDATE 1-Yum says it may have to delist from New York by 2024

    Yum China Holdings the owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, said it may have to delist from the New York stock exchange by 2024 after it was named by U.S. authorities as having failed to provide access to audit documents. Yum's Hong Kong-listed shares slid 10.2%. "Under the current terms of the Act, the company's common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in early 2024, unless the Act is amended to exclude the company or the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is able to conduct a full inspection of the company's auditor during the required timeframe," Yum said in a statement.

  • Psaki spars with Fox News reporter over rising gas prices: 'We're already getting that oil, Peter'

    Psaki said that resuming construction on the Keystone XL pipeline would "not address" rising gas prices because it wouldn't increase the oil supply.

  • 'Scum of the earth': Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners

    NEW YORK (AP) — Angry, defiant and sometimes tearful, more than two dozen Americans whose lives were upended by the opioid crisis finally had their long-awaited chance Thursday to confront in court some members of the family they blame for fueling it. They were unsparing as they unleashed decades of frustration and sorrow on members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the course of a three-hour virtual hearing. One woman played a recording from when she called 911 to

  • JPMorgan says it is exiting Russia

    Wall Street titans are halting business operations in Russia. JPMorgan's announcement came hours after Goldman Sachs said it would pull out of Russia.