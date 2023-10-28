China clamps down on state secrets law, prompting widespread business concern

A dozen new clauses have been added to the ‘Law on Guarding State Secrets’

China is drafting major changes to its state secrets law, including banning all state employees with access to state secrets from travelling overseas without prior approval.

A dozen new clauses have been added to the ‘Law on Guarding State Secrets’ in the country’s first revision in a decade. It is set to be passed after a second reading in the near future.

The sweeping amendments come as Beijing is locked in an intelligence war with the United States and its allies.

The revision – which is only the second since its introduction in 1988 – would not only apply to current state employees, but also former staff and retirees. It does not clearly define who is classed as an employee.

Citizens and international business groups are calling for more clarity, such as what constitutes a state secret, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Clarity on relevant terms… is essential for businesses to know where China’s red lines are – this should be a consideration when revising laws related to national security,” the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said.

“It might lead to the situation where a scenario is branded a ‘state secret’ by a random government entity, violating people’s rights,” said He Zhiwei, a criminal lawyer in Beijing.

Civil servants

According to the official news agency, China had 7.16 million civil servants in 2016. However, the total number of people employed by the state – including state-owned enterprises, public institutions and agencies – is estimated to sit at 31 million.

The National Administration of State Secret Protection will also be given new powers to investigate cases related to state secrets, including authorisation to check all files, question all personnel and confiscate devices and files deemed related to state secrets.

In the amendments, public education on keeping state secrets will also become part of the national system, while all levels of government will be made to set aside funds in their annual budget for keeping information confidential.

Story continues

The Ministry of State Security has dismissed concerns about the revisions, saying that criticism of China’s anti-spying law was misguided.

In an article posted on one of its social media accounts, the ministry said that the anti-espionage law protected suspects’ human rights and that it clearly set out the process for investigating state security cases.

The move comes as tensions with the US over espionage and intelligence gathering grow, tensions which the FBI director has described as more widespread than those between the Americans and the Soviets during the Cold War.

Spy balloon

In February, the two countries were embroiled in a row over China’s spy balloon, which drifted off course from the US military in Guam and Hawaii and was eventually shot down.

Both countries are also racing to develop their artificial intelligence technology, which they believe will give their spy agencies new capabilities.

Earlier this year, President Xi Jinping highlighted China’s “more complex” security concerns, urging officials to prepare for “worst-case and most extreme scenarios”.

Chen Yixin, the State Security Minister, has also called for a crackdown on the theft of state secrets and for stricter national security measures, citing risks from a more unpredictable global environment.