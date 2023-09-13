China claims ‘security incidents’ in iPhones hours after Apple launch

The iPhone 15 was launched in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

China has claimed to have identified “security incidents” with Apple’s iPhones as Beijing ramps up pressure on the tech giant.

Communist Party officials are reportedly planning to restrict the use of iPhones in the workplace across government departments and state-backed companies.

Mao Ding, a foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters: “We notice that there have been some security incidents concerning Apple phones.”

China’s foreign ministry did not provide details of the concerns, attributing them to “media reports”.

Russian officials have accused Apple of colluding with America’s security services to implant spyware on diplomats’ phones. Apple has insisted it “never worked with any government to build a backdoor into any Apple product, and never will”.

Addressing recent reports that Beijing had ordered officials not to use iPhones at work, Ms Ding added: “China has not issued laws and regulations to ban the purchase and use of mobile phones from foreign brands such as Apple.”

However, concerns that China could crackdown on Apple have knocked more than $300bn from the value of the $2.7 trillion business. Apple’s shares are down 6pc in the past week.

China represents a key market for Apple, accounting for roughly a fifth of its sales. It is also where the majority of its devices are manufactured.

Allegations of “security incidents” linked to the company’s smartphones came hours after Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, launched the new iPhone 15 at an event in California. Apple will release four new phones, including the iPhone 15 Pro, on September 22.

Adding to Apple’s woes in China is the fact that Huawei, Apple’s Chinese rival, recently launched a powerful new smartphone: the Mate 60 Pro. Local media claimed the phone was capable of 5G data speeds and appeared to have circumvented US efforts to restrict Huawei’s access to the technology.

Gokul Hariharan, an analyst at JP Morgan, said the new phone was “likely to halt iPhone market share gains in China and could put some downward pressure” on the iPhone 15 launch.

An Apple spokesman was contacted for comment.