China Chengtong Development Group (HKG:217) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies China Chengtong Development Group Limited (HKG:217) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is China Chengtong Development Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, China Chengtong Development Group had HK$278.3m of debt, at December 2019, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$1.28b in cash, so it actually has HK$1.00b net cash.

A Look At China Chengtong Development Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that China Chengtong Development Group had liabilities of HK$636.0m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$50.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$1.28b as well as receivables valued at HK$513.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$1.11b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that China Chengtong Development Group's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, China Chengtong Development Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, China Chengtong Development Group grew its EBIT by 1578% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is China Chengtong Development Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While China Chengtong Development Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, China Chengtong Development Group burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case China Chengtong Development Group has HK$1.00b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 1578% over the last year. So is China Chengtong Development Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that China Chengtong Development Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

