China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

BEIJING — China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges.

Chinese prosecutors said Friday that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged.

Kovrig was charged in Beijing on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spavor was charged in Dandong city near the North Korean border on suspicion of spying for foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets.

Both men have been held since December 2018 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The daughter of Huawei's founder was arrested in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities who want her on fraud charges, which she and the company have denied.

Extradition hearings are ongoing in B.C. Supreme Court after a judge rejected the first set of arguments from Meng's lawyers late last month.

— With files from The Canadian Press

The Associated Press

Note to readers: