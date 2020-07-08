China challenges the U.S. to reduce its nuclear arsenal to same level

BEIJING (Reuters) - If the United States were willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to China's level, China would "be happy to" participate in trilateral arms control negotiation with the U.S and Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Wednesday.

The U.S. has repeatedly called for China to join in trilateral negotiations to extend a flagship nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia that is due to expire in February next year.

Fu Cong, head of arms control department of Chinese foreign ministry, reiterated to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that China has no interest in joining the trilateral negotiation.







