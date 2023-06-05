China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Wins Opening Weekend

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” grabbed top place at the mainland China box office over the weekend with an opening $17.2 million (RMB122 million) score.



Giant screen company, Imax reports that $2.7 million, or more than 16% of the film’s China total, came from its Middle Kingdom venues.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

Chinese online ticketing agency Maoyan forecasts that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will earn a total of RMB241 million or $34 million at current exchange rates.



“Fast X,” which had driven off with the spoils for the past two weekends, was overtaken on its third lap and achieved $7.7 million in second place, according to data from consultancy firm Artisan Gateway. After 17 days in Chinese cinemas, “Fast X” has accumulated $124 million, making it the highest-grossing imported titled released this year in China ahead of Japanese animation “Suzume.”



Maoyan has revised its forecast for “Fast X” yet again. It is now predicting a lifetime score of RMB932 million ($132 million), having initially forecast RMB728 ($104 million) and then given it at least two upgrades.



Two Japanese animated newcomers, Studio Ghibli’s “Castle in the Sky” from 1986, and current year franchise title “Doraemon: Nobita’s Sky Utopia” took third and fourth places respectively, easing Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” out of the top five chart in only its second weekend.



“Castle in the Sky” earned $6.0 million (RMB42.8 million) over the conventional Friday to Sunday weekend and built a $10.7 million (RMB76 million) cumulative including its Thursday release day. Similarly, the “Doraemon” title also enjoyed a June 1 release and pulled in $4.2 million (RMB29.6 million) over the weekend for a four-day running total of $10.9 million (RMB77.1 million).



Chinese title, “Godspeed” which released at the end of April held on to fifth place over the weekend. It added $3.8 million for a cumulative of $152 million (RMB1.08 billion).



“The Little Mermaid,” which received a decidedly frosty reception in China, sank to tenth place according to provisional figures from other data providers. Its cumulative languishes at some $3.77 million after ten days.



The nationwide weekend box office total weighed in at $43.9 million. That is 46% ahead when compared with a sickly 2022, according to Artisan Gateway, and 19% below the running total at the same point in 2019.



The consultancy reported that the month of May, which includes an important week-long holiday period, delivered gross box office of $487 million (RMB3.4 billion), a more than three-fold increase compared with last year’s COVID-stricken May, but a 30% lag compared with 2019.



It also calculates that – despite the return of largely normal Hollywood releasing in China since the beginning of 2023 – Chinese language content has amassed a 79% market share in the first five months of the year. The remaining 21% achieved by foreign-language titles had to be shared by Hollywood and Japanese films, with “Suzume” and “The First Slam Dunk” having performed strongly.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.