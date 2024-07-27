China becomes first country to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics

The first gold medals of the 2024 Paris Olympics went to China, thanks to its mixed air rifle team and women synchronised divers.

Chinese shooters Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng were first to step onto the podium after the 10m air rifle mixed team event, which was decided on Saturday morning.

They outscored South Korea's Jihyeon Keum and Hajun Park 16-12, leaving them with silver. Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan claimed bronze.

China followed up its success on the shooting range with victory for its women's synchronised 3m springboard diving pair, Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen.

The United States, expected to vie with China for most medals overall, also got on the table with silver for Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon.

Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of the United Kingdom took bronze.

Paris 2024 Medal Table

Weather woes

A score of other events are scheduled for the first day of competition at the Paris Games, with medals also due in judo, rugby sevens, road cycling time trials and 400m freestyle swimming.

But the men's street skateboarding, which had been due to take place on Saturday, had to be postponed to Monday due to persistent rain in the French capital.

The downpours also disrupted play at the opening rounds of tennis at Roland Garros, with action on the 10 uncovered outside courts pushed back to later in the afternoon, organisers said.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Who are the African athletes to watch out for at Paris Olympics?

Paris Olympics become a matter of medals after stars reign on the Seine

'We did it!': France breathes sigh of relief after Olympics ceremony