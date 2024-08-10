China beat Sweden to lift fifth straight Olympic men's table tennis team title

To the list that places death and taxes as the only sure things in life, add the Chinese men's table tennis team claiming gold at the Olympic Games. On Friday at the South Paris Arena, Long Ma, Chuqin Wang and Zhengdong Fan kept hold of the prize their illustrious predecessors first acquired in Beijing in 2008 when the event was introduced.

Their fifth straight title came courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Sweden in front of predominantly Chinese fans in the arena.

But even the triumphant Chinese troika conceded they had been given a scare.

"The Swedish team was very strong," said Ma, who will retire from Olympic competition after the Games in Paris.

"We took note when they beat Germany in the quarter-finals and then eliminated Japan in the semis," added the 35-year-old.

Success

There was other evidence too. Truls Moregard had battled with Fan in the final of the men's singles competition.

"The entire Swedish team has strong abiltiies," added Ma."Each of the games finished 3-2. We need to respect them alot."

High praise from a man acknowledged as one of the greatest players to have graced the sport.

The doubles started off the encounter just after 3pm.

Ma and Wang took on the Swedish duo of Anton Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson.

Surge

To the chagrin of the Chinese assembled, the Swedes had the impertinence to win the first game 11-4.

To their delight, the Chinese pair surged into a 6-0 lead in the second game and wrapped it up 11-4.

And just to prove the six-point rush was no fluke, they went on an eight-point streak in the third game to waltz through that 11-3.

Some Swedish resistance came at the start of the fourth game and the Scandanavians clinched it 11-6.



