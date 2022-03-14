China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.

The hard-hit province sent 7,000 reservists to help with the response, from keeping order and registering people at testing centers to using drones to carry out aerial spraying and disinfection, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Hundreds of cases were reported in other provinces and cities along China's east coast and inland as well. Beijing, which had six news cases, and Shanghai, with 41, locked down residential and office buildings where infected people had been found.

“Every day when I go to work, I worry that if our office building will suddenly be locked down then I won’t be able to get home, so I have bought a sleeping bag and stored some fast food in the office in advance, just in case,” said Yimeng Li, a Shanghai resident.

While mainland China's numbers are small compared to many other countries, and even the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, they are the highest since COVID-19 killed thousands in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020. No deaths have been reported in the latest outbreaks.

Hong Kong on Monday reported 26,908 new cases and 249 deaths in its latest 24-hour period. The city counts its cases differently than the mainland, combining both rapid antigen tests and PCR test results.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, said authorities would not tighten pandemic restrictions for now. “I have to consider whether the public, whether the people would accept further measures,” she said at a press briefing.

Mainland China has seen relatively few infections since the initial Wuhan outbreak as the government has held fast to its zero-tolerance strategy, which is focused on stopping transmission of the coronavirus by relying on strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for anyone who has come into contact with a positive case.

The government has indicated it will continue to stick to its strategy of stopping transmission for the time being.

Officials on Sunday locked down the southern city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong. That followed the lockdown of Changchun, home to 9 million people in Jilin province, starting last Friday.

On Monday, Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert at a hospital affiliated with Shanghai's Fudan University noted in an essay for China's business outlet Caixin, that the numbers for the mainland were still in the beginning stages of an “exponential rise.”

China's vast passenger rail network said it would cut service significantly, and both China Railway and airlines said they would offer free refunds to people who had already bought tickets. Shanghai suspended bus service to other cities and provinces.

Shanghai has recorded 713 cases in March, of which 632 are asymptomatic cases. China counts positive and asymptomatic cases separately in its national numbers. Schools in China's largest city have switched to remote learning.

In Beijing, several buildings were sealed off over the weekend. Residents said they were willing to follow the zero-tolerance policies despite any personal impact.

“I think only when the epidemic is totally wiped out can we ease up," said Tong Xin, 38, a shop owner in the Silk Market, a tourist-oriented mall in the Chinese capital.

Much of the current outbreak across Chinese cities is being driven by the variant commonly known as “stealth omicron," or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant, Zhang noted. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron, which itself spread faster than the original virus and other variants.

“But if our country opens up quickly now, it will cause a large number of infections in people in a short period of time," Zhang wrote Monday. "No matter how low the death rate is, it will still cause a run on medical resources and a short term shock to social life, causing irreparable harm to families and society.”

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and researcher Chen Si contributed to this report from Shanghai.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • German airport strike causes flight cancellations, delays

    BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 security personnel walked off their jobs Monday at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays. Security staffers at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day strike at midnight to press for higher wages, German news agency dpa reported. The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between Verdi union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • World shares mixed, Hong Kong index dives 5.4%

    BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Monday while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 5% after the neighboring city of Shenzhen was ordered into a shutdown to combat China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo and U.S. futures were higher. Oil prices retreated against the backdrop of uncertainty from the war in Ukraine. Germany's DAX advanced 1.8% to 13,879.27, while the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.6% to 6,293.04. Britain's FTSE 100 was almost un

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."

  • UPDATE 1-Russia warns it may be forced to pay FX debt in roubles due to sanctions

    Russia's finance ministry said on Monday it had approved a temporary procedure for repaying foreign currency debt, but warned that payments would be made in roubles if sanctions prevent banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue. Western sanctions over events in Ukraine have cut Russia off from key parts of global financial markets, triggering its worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. "Claims that Russia cannot fulfil its sovereign debt obligations are untrue," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement.

  • Is Shopify Stock Overdue for a Big Correction to the Upside?

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a great company, but tough times have caused shares to implode. When it bounces, the correction to the upside could be pronounced. The post Is Shopify Stock Overdue for a Big Correction to the Upside? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force grounded its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one crashed into the sea, the second combat aircraft loss in the space of three months though this time the pilot was rescued. The air force said the French-built aircraft took off just after 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on a training mission from the Chihhang air base in the southeastern city of Taitung and reported it had to return after a mechanical problem. The pilot ejected over the sea south of the air base and was rescued safe and in good condition by helicopter, it added.

  • Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71; starred in 'Body Heat' and 'Broadcast News'

    Oscar-winning actor William Hurt has died at age 71, according to reports. He earned three consecutive Oscar nominations in the mid-1980s and won one.

  • Elon Musk advises owning 'physical things' like homes and stocks when inflation is high – but says he won't sell his bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, the world's richest person, was discussing runaway inflation, and what to do about it, on Twitter on Monday.

  • Twenty-six-year-old man being returned to N.L. from Calgary to face murder charge

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A 26-year-old man arrested in Calgary is being transported to St. John's by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to face murder charges. Sheldon Sean Hibbs was arrested by the Calgary police on Friday in relation to the homicide of Michael King. The 68-year-old man's body was discovered on a walking trail in the Waterford Valley last May 30, and the chief medical examiner later determined that his death was a murder. Police said King and Hibbs were known to each other. In Febru

  • U.K.-based rights group says Hong Kong police accused it of violating security law

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday criticised Hong Kong authorities for accusing U.K.-based rights group Hong Kong Watch of "collusion with foreign forces" in a "likely" violation of the China-imposed national security law. In a March 10 letter reviewed by Reuters addressed to Benedict Rogers, who heads the U.K.-based rights group, the Hong Kong police said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that Rogers and the group had carried content on their website "likely to constitute an offence endangering national security". The letter didn't specify what content the authorities found problematic on the website (www.hongkongwatch.org), but included screen grabs of pages including one titled "Free Hong Kong Political Prisoners".

  • Actor William Hurt dies at 71

    Actor William Hurt dies at 71

  • China records more local COVID cases this year than in whole of 2021

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen. Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday. In the past week, new COVID cases have been reported in Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai - China's most populous cities - as well as in the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang along the coast.

  • UK to host Baltic, Nordic leaders to find new ways to isolate Russia

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia's northwestern flank next week to discuss ways they can respond to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, including finding new ways to isolate Russia's economy. The leaders from countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will meet for talks in London on Tuesday. The leaders are expected to agree to more military exercises in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and will discuss the war in Ukraine and energy security, Johnson's office said.

  • Pep Guardiola trying to get even more from in-form Riyad Mahrez at Man City

    Mahrez is enjoying an outstanding campaign having scored 21 times to fire City’s challenge in three competitions

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.