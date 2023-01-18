China-based crypto exchange founder arrested in $700M money laundering operation

WASHINGTON – The founder of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested early Wednesday in Miami in connection with a vast money laundering operation, accused of transmitting more than $700 million in illicit funds in the past four years.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national, oversaw a major "high-tech financial hub that catered to known crooks," including cybercriminals and drug dealers seeking to process dirty money.

“Today the Department of Justice dealt a significant blow to the cryptocrime ecosystem,” Monaco said. "Bitzlato facilitated the transmission of hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit funds, fueling darknet marketplaces and laundering the proceeds of ransomware attacks," Monaco said.

Legkodymov, who has been living in Shenzhen, China, was scheduled to make his first court appearance later Wednesday. Federal officials declined to elaborate on why Legkodymov was in Florida and how he was taken into custody, except to indicate the suspect was running the business from Miami last year and early this year.

Monaco said Bitzlato had served as a financial partner for the darknet marketplace known as Hydra, which was shuttered by U.S. and German authorities last year.

"Hydra and Bitzlato formed a high-tech axis of cryptocrime," Monaco said, adding that the darknet pushed money linked to drug transactions, stolen financial information and hacking operations to accounts at Bitzlato.

At the time Legkodymov was taken into custody, the deputy attorney general said federal authorities and international partners engaged in related enforcement actions, including the seizure of Bitzlato's servers.

Federal officials said Legkodymov and other Bitzlato managers were aware that the exchange's accounts "were rife with illicit activity and that many of its users were registered under others’ identities."

On May 29, 2019, according to court documents, Legkodymov used the exchange's internal chat system to message a colleague, saying Bitzlato’s users were “known to be crooks."

While Bitzlato claimed not to do business with U.S., customers, federal authorities said the exchange did the opposite: advising U.S.-based clients that they could transfer funds from U.S. financial institutions.

Legkodymov is charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

