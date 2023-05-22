China bans US chipmaker Micron in escalating tech battle - latest updates

China has announced the Micron failed a cybersecurity review - AP Photo/Steve Helber

China has said it found "relatively serious" cybersecurity risks from chips made by US semiconductor giant Micron amid an escalating technology battle between the superpowers.

The world’s second-largest economy announced the American manufacturer failed to pass a cybersecurity review because its components caused "significant security risks to our critical information infrastructure supply chain," which would affect national security.

Washington has already blacklisted several Chinese tech firms, cut off the flow of sophisticated processors and banned Americans from providing certain help to the Chinese chip industry.

In a statement, the US Commerce Department said Beijing's conclusion had "no basis in fact" and Washington will continue to try and limit industry disruptions with its allies.

Shares in Micron's biggest industry rivals, Samsung and SK Hynix gained overnight in Seoul.

Chinese chip stocks including sector bellwethers Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Hua Hong Semiconductor climbed more than 3pc in Hong Kong.

US President Joe Biden had voiced optimism about the China relationship on Sunday at the end of the G7 summit in Japan, saying he expected ties between the two countries will start to "thaw very shortly".

China has banned Micron Technology from the world's second largest economy, after announcing it failed a cybersecurity review.

Beijing claimed its components posed a "significant security risks to our critical information infrastructure supply chain, but the US said the conclusion had "no basis in fact".

It comes despite Joe Biden voicing optimism about the US's relationship with China on Sunday at the end of the G7 summit in Japan, saying he expected ties between the two countries will start to "thaw very shortly".



What happened overnight

Asian shares rose after Mr Biden said relations with China are expected to improve "very shortly," and as the market awaited possible progress in US debt-limit talks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped more than 1pc, led by technology shares. Historically cheap valuations following consecutive weekly declines added further support.

The advance led in a region-wide rally that including Japanese and mainland China shares but excluded Australian blue chips.

South Korea’s Kospi gained as much as 1pc, on track for its sixth daily advance. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were among the biggest contributors to the benchmark after China said their US rival Micron Technology had failed to pass a cybersecurity review.

Japan's Nikkei, which on Friday hit its highest since August 1990, was also mostly unchanged while Australia's resources-heavy shares slipped 0.3pc.

