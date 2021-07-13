China bans pro-democracy candidates in Macau elections

Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

China’s crackdown on pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong appears to have spread to Macau, where 21 candidates, including veteran legislators, have been disqualified from upcoming elections.

Most of those disqualified have vowed to challenge the ruling by the territory’s electoral commission, warning that Beijing and pro-Beijing authorities are “changing the deal” they have with Macau, despite its “stability”.

On Friday the head of the electoral commission, Tong Hio Fong, announced 21 candidates – including all 15 listed under the banners of three pro-democracy groups – had been disqualified from running in Macau’s 12 September elections. Some of those banned are sitting legislators who have served for decades.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony, was returned to Chinese rule in 1999 under the “one country, two systems” policy, and – like Hong Kong in 1997 – was promised 50 years of a high degree of autonomy. Politically, it has not shown the same level of activism as Hong Kong, but amid a tightening of control by Beijing over its territories, Macau’s elections appear to be in its sights.

Of its 33-seat legislature, 14 are elected by popular vote, while the rest are elected by business or social sectors or directly appointed by the chief executive. Under its national security law, in place since 2009, Macau requires popular election candidates to formally declare support for the Macau Basic Law and their loyalty to the jurisdiction. Those who refuse are ineligible, but Friday’s announcement has revealed the electoral commission is now investigating the sincerity of candidates’ pledges.

According to local outlet, Macao News, Tong said the law also requires candidates not to have previously done something which indicates they don’t uphold the Basic Law or that they are, in reality, disloyal. He said they had established seven criteria to assess candidates’ qualifications, including requirements that they have never “maliciously attacked” or discredited Macau, China, China’s governing National People’s Congress, or any of its laws or decisions.

Story continues

The commission did not specify how the disqualified candidates had failed to support the Basic Law, or how they had been disloyal to Macau, saying only that “facts had proven” they were ineligible. The Guardian understands at least some of the acts in question included posting on social media.

Political activist and disqualified election candidate Scott Chiang Meng Him said the criteria was being applied retrospectively and the move was a clear shift in the paradigm for Macau. He said the political system was “tiny … but very steady”, and democrats routinely picked up about 20% of the vote, but authorities had “shifted the goalposts”. He noted among those disqualified was legislator António Ng Kuok Cheong, who had served for 29 years without issue.

Chiang said there had been discussions among minor pro-Beijing figures advocating action against Macanese democrats after the Hong Kong crackdown saw every pro-democracy legislator and dozens of campaigners and candidates arrested, disqualified, resign or flee overseas.

“People were wondering when the other shoe would drop,” he said. “I believe the mainstream idea is that Macau has been stable and prospered for decades, and there was no need for such a radical step … But is it totally out of the blue? I don’t think so.”

Jorge Neto Valente, president of the Macau Lawyers Association, told local media on Sunday he was shocked by the decision.

“The fact that they have different ideas from authorities does not mean they do not have the right to have them. When the Basic Law says that freedom of expression is guaranteed, many restrictions can be conjured up, but one thing is certain – freedom of expression means the right to think differently,” Valente said.

At least 15 of those disqualified – all candidates from the three pan-democrat lists – have vowed to appeal. A deadline to replace those expelled with replacement candidates passed on Sunday, but Chiang said they expected any new candidates would also be disqualified.

“We may already know what the result will be but we decided to fight it every step of the way,” he said.

“This is not the deal we had in ‘99. We were promised rule of law, we were promised they would stick to the rules of the game.”