China bans major chip maker Micron from key infrastructure projects

A smartphone with a Micron logo on a computer motherboard.

China says products made by US memory chip giant Micron Technology are a national security risk.

The country's cyberspace regulator announced on Sunday that America's biggest maker of memory chips poses "serious network security risks".

It means that the firm's chips will be banned from key infrastructure projects in the world's second largest economy.

It is China's first major move against a US chip maker, as tensions increase between Beijing and Washington.

"The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security," the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement.

The CAC did not give details of risks it said it had found or in which Micron products it had found them.

A Micron spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the company had "received the CAC's notice following its review of Micron products sold in China".

"We are evaluating the conclusion and assessing our next steps. We look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities," they added.

In response, the US said it would work with allies to address what it called "distortions of the memory chip market caused by China's actions".

"We firmly oppose restrictions that have no basis in fact," US Commerce Department a spokesperson said.

"This action, along with recent raids and targeting of other American firms, is inconsistent with [China's] assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulatory framework," it added.

The CAC's announcement came a day after a G7 leaders meeting in Japan issued a statement criticising China's human rights record, economic policies and increased military presence in the East and South China Seas.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra attended the G7s summit in Hiroshima as part of a group of business leaders.

Last week, the company said it would invest around 500bn yen ($3.6bn; £2.9bn) to develop technology in Japan.