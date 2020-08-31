China-backed AIIB approves 70 mln euro loan to Turkey to fight COVID-19

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Monday it would lend 70 million euros ($83.37 million) to Turkey to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and aims to increase public hospital infrastructure capacity, according to a statement by the AIIB.

The loan is part of AIIB's $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank has previously approved loans totalling $500 million to two development banks in Turkey through the facility. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) ($1 = 0.8396 euros) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)