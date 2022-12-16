China Automotive Vision Industry Report 2022: In 2022H1 - Bosch, Denso, and Aptiv Enjoyed 52.28% Share of the Front View Camera Market with Jingwei Hirain Technologies Shortlisted in the Top Ten

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Vision Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DMS is booming, with the installations soaring 141.8% year-on-year

China will install 75.4 million cameras in 2025

China installed 20.624 million cameras in new cars in 2022H1, a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. By market segments, the installations of front view cameras increased by 20.4% year-on-year to 3.499 million units in 2022H1; the installations of surround view cameras jumped by 22.7% year-on-year to 10.735 million units; the installations of rear view cameras decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 4.52 million units; the installations of DMS cameras swelled by 141.8% year-on-year to 384,000 units; the installations of driving recorders ascended by 39.7% year-on-year to 1.486 million units.

China will install 75.4 million cameras in 2025 under the impulse of following factors:

Policies

The state and cities have actively launched policies related to autonomous driving in order to promote development and commercialization of autonomous driving industry. On March 1, 2022, China officially implemented `Autonomous Driving Classification" as a new national standard. On August 1, Shenzhen officially enforced `Regulations on Administration of Intelligent Connected Vehicles in Shenzhen Special Economic Zone`, allowing fully autonomous vehicles to hit the road.

On September 5, Shanghai issued `Implementation Plan for Accelerating Innovation and Development of Intelligent Connected Vehicles in Shanghai`, stipulating that Shanghai should initially build a leading domestic innovation and development system for intelligent connected vehicles by 2025.

OEMs

In 2022H1, 2.877 million vehicles boasted L2+ functions, accounting for 32.4% which jumped 12.6 percentage points year-on-year. In particular, the installation rate of L2.5 and L2.9 ticked up dramatically. Many OEMs are deploying L3 and higher-level autonomous driving. In the later stage, autonomous driving above L2.9 will become standard.

Traditional OEMs deploy autonomous driving by partnering with technology companies or launching new brands. For example, BYD teamed up with NVIDIA and Baidu in February and March 2022 respectively. NVIDIA will provide intelligent driving technology, and Baidu will offer a complete solution for L3 intelligent driving. In March 2022, GAC released its new electric brand "e:NP" and the first battery-electric vehicle "e:NP1" under the brand to embody `electrification`. The vehicle enables L3 intelligent driving.

Emerging automakers focus on independent development. NIO, Li Auto and Xpeng have successively embarked on full-stack self-research of software and algorithms. Xpeng's full-stack self-developed XPilot driving assistance system has continuously upgraded. Currently, XPilot 3.5 can make L3 autonomous driving possible. XPilot 4 is now available on G9, and it is scheduled to complete the transition to autonomous driving in 2026.

2022H1, Bosch, Denso, and Aptiv enjoyed 52.28% share of the front view camera market, and Chinese local player Jingwei Hirain Technologies was shortlisted in the top ten

In 2022H1, Chinese front view camera market for new passenger cars was mainly occupied by foreign suppliers like Bosch, Denso, and Aptiv. Bosch grasped the market share of 25.12% by serving BYD, Honda, BMW, Changan, etc. Denso secured the market share of 19.09% as a partner of Toyota. The market share of Aptiv whose main customers included Volvo, GAC, SAIC, etc. hit 8.27%.

Jingwei Hirain Technologies is the only Chinese local company that ranked among the top 10 front view camera suppliers for new passenger cars in China. Established in 2003, Jingwei Hirain Technologies entered ADAS field in 2016, mainly serving OEMs such as SAIC, FAW, Geely, etc.. Its main products include ADCU, ADAS, LMU, DMS, T-BOX, GW, etc., among which ADAS cameras have evolved to the fifth generation.

In the future, a new generation of super-high-computing-power intelligent driving domain controllers, intelligent cockpit perception controllers, 3D cameras and other new products will be developed for domestic chips or foreign higher-computing-power chips, ISP technology, and in-cockpit three-dimensional perception technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Vision Industry
1.1 Basic Introduction to ADAS
1.2 Classification of ADAS functions
1.3 Main Application Scenarios of Automotive Cameras in ADAS
1.4 Classification of Automotive Cameras
1.5 Working Principle and Structure of Automotive Cameras
1.6 Cost Structure of Automotive Cameras
1.7 Automotive Camera Industry Chain
1.8 Layout of Automotive Camera Industry Chain Companies

2 Chinese Automotive Vision Market and Trends
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 China's Passenger Car Camera Configurations, 2022H1
2.1.2 China's Passenger Car Camera Configuration of Joint Venture Brands
2.1.3 China's Passenger Car Camera Configuration of Independent Brands
2.2 Front View System
2.3 Surround View System
2.4 DMS
2.5 Rearview System
2.6 Driving Recorder
2.7 Main Front View System Suppliers
2.8 Analysis of Layout of Chinese Vision Enterprises
2.9 Development Trend of China's Vision Market

3 Chinese Monocular Vision Enterprises
3.1 MINIEYE
3.2 Suzhou INNO
3.3 JIMU intelligent
3.4 MAXIEYE
3.5 Autocruis
3.6 Freetech
3.7 Tsingtech Microvision
3.8 CalmCar
3.9 Jingwei Hirain Technologies
3.10 OFILM
3.11 Streamax Technology
3.12 Anzhi-Auto

4 Chinese Binocular Vision Enterprises
4.1 Smarter Eye
4.2 Metoak Technology
4.3 Huawei
4.4 DJI
4.5 Huaruijie Technology
4.6 Jianzhi Technology

5 Other Visual Enterprises
5.1 Neusoft Reach
5.2 Hikvision
5.3 Desay SV
5.4 Zongmu Technology
5.5 oToBrite
5.6 Hefei Softec Auto Electronic

