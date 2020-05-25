What Is China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1848) Share Price Doing?

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1848), which is in the trade distributors business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$8.07 and falling to the lows of HK$6.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings's current trading price of HK$6.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings worth?

Great news for investors – China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$8.79, but it is currently trading at HK$6.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings generate?

SEHK:1848 Past and Future Earnings May 25th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 1848 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1848 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1848. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

