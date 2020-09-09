China accuses Australia of raiding its journalists' homes amid reports Canberra cancelled academics' visas

Australia has cancelled the visas of two Chinese scholars because of security concerns, according to reports, adding a new element to the spiralling diplomatic dispute over the treatment of journalists.

Chinese diplomats have also aired claims that Australian intelligence agents have questioned several journalists from Chinese media organisations and searched their devices “in violation of legitimate rights”.

The ABC reported on Wednesday evening that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs had cancelled the visas of two Chinese scholars in line with advice from intelligence agency Asio about security concerns – although it is unclear exactly when the authorities took that step.

Prof Chen Hong, director of the Australian studies centre at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the ABC he was “shocked to receive an email notifying me of visa cancellation on security grounds”.

The step is reportedly linked to the joint investigation by Asio and the Australian federal police into alleged foreign interference that become public in June when authorities raided the Sydney home of the New South Wales upper house Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane.

Chen, who regularly visits Australia and whose commentary has appeared in a number of media outlets including Chinese state media, told the ABC on Wednesday he believed “a gross mistake has been made regarding my relationship with Australia”.

The report named Chen and Li Jianjun – the director of the Australian studies centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University – and several Chinese journalists as being members of a group on social platform WeChat that has attracted the attention of Australian authorities.

But Chen argued the WeChat group was innocuous and was used “to share jokes and funny memes, photos of personal excursions, fishing trips or drinks, and repost newspaper articles”. Guardian Australia is attempting to contact Chen and Li.

China’s state media outlets earlier published details of the alleged raids on Chinese journalists in Australia – dating back to late June – amid fallout over the plight of two Australian journalists who arrived home on Tuesday after an intense standoff with Chinese authorities and a temporary exit ban.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra posted a link on its website to an article in the Global Times – a nationalistic state media outlet – that said an Australian intelligence agency “recently raided the residences of Chinese journalists in Australia, and questioned them, seized their computers and smartphones, and asked them not to report the incident”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday that Australian officials had not provided a “reasonable explanation” for the searches but had cited a possible violation of foreign interference laws.

“The Australian government’s behaviour ... blatantly violates the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists there and caused severe harm to the physical and mental health of the journalists and their families,” Zhao said in a daily briefing in Beijing.

“We ask Australia to immediately stop such blatant irrational behaviours, stop harassing and oppressing Chinese personnel in Australia under whatever pretext.”

The apparently coordinated response to Australia’s concerns about press freedom comes after Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen and business journalist for the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, was taken into secretive detention in China in mid-August.

When approached by Guardian Australia seeking confirmation of the reported raids, a spokesperson for Asio said: “As is long-standing practice, Asio does not comment on intelligence matters.”

The Chinese embassy issued a statement confirming that it had “provided consular support to Chinese journalists in Australia and made representations with relevant Australian authorities to safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens”.

Zhao said officials seized laptops, cellphones, and a child’s toy tablet from the homes of reporters from outlets including state news agency Xinhua and the China News Service.

Earlier, the Global Times attributed the claims to “a source close to the matter” and accused Australia of displaying hypocrisy in its calls to uphold freedom of the press. The article referred to the episode as a “serious political incident” that was “poisoning relations” between the two countries and “revealing the ghost of McCarthyism”.