Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) has announced that on 24th of November, it will be paying a dividend ofMYR0.0071, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield of 4.1% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Chin Well Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Chin Well Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 52.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.025 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.0551. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Chin Well Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.1% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Chin Well Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Chin Well Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

