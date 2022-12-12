Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) stock up by 3.3% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is:

13% = RM108m ÷ RM809m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 14% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 27%, which implies that it retains the remaining 73% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 42% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 7.9% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

