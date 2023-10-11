Chimichurri on a sandwich

If you love steak, you'll love chimichurri — even if you've never heard of it. This Argentinean condiment is grilled meat's best friend, thanks to the cowboys who concocted this wonderful sauce. It's herbaceous, with an acidic zing, and easy to make. The ingredients of classic chimichurri include chili flakes, garlic, oregano, parsley, and vinegar, all of which can easily be purchased at major supermarkets, so there's no reason you shouldn't always have a jar around. Once you have some chimichurri, you'll need something to put it on. While chimichurri steak tacos are a solid option, there might not be a better everyday food for chimichurri than sandwiches.

Chimichurri belongs on sandwiches for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it helps to cut through fatty flavors because of the acidity of the vinegar, which is why it works so well for grilled meat. Whether you're eating hot sandwiches with lots of melted cheese, like paninis, or cold sandwiches that contain fatty cured meats like classic Italian subs, chimichurri adds depth of flavor and counterbalances each bite. And if you're a big fan of chimichurri's acidity, you can even add a squeeze of lemon or lime for some added brightness.

Read more: 12 Little-Known Facts About Salt

Getting The Most Out Of Your Chimichurri

jar of chimichurri - Svetlana Monyakova/Shutterstock

Another reason chimichurri belongs on your sandwiches is it saves you from those dreaded dry bites. Even if you have mayo, chimichurri is the insurance to make each bite perfectly moist because the oil penetrates the sandwich's nooks and crannies. Lean sandwiches benefit the most from this boost in fat and moisture that chimichurri adds. For those who prefer ham, turkey, or even tuna salad sandwiches, chimichurri provides a boost in flavor, spice, and fattiness.

Chimichurri also works well with heartier sandwiches like hamburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, or even salmon burgers. It also works as a perfect replacement (or accompaniment) for other classic burger condiments. The meat in these sandwiches tends to be fatty, so a more acidic chimichurri can complement the overall sandwich much as ketchup, mustard, or relish might. It can even be a great way to moisten a burger when you've accidentally overcooked the protein — not bad for a sauce you can make yourself in just five minutes.

Read the original article on Mashed.