Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Chimerix, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.27 EPS, expectations were $-0.22.

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Michelle Laspaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.

Michelle Laspaluto: Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix third quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. This morning, we issued a press release related to our third quarter update. You can access the press release in our Investors section of the website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; and Chief Technology Officer, Josh Allen. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a more complete disclosure of these risks and uncertainties. At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole.

Mike Andriole: Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. The third quarter was marked by continued execution across our pipeline including continued enrollment in our global Phase 3 ACTION study of ONC201 and Phase 1 dose escalation studies for our second-generation compound, ONC206. I'll start with ONC201 in the ACTION study. We now have 113 sites open across 12 countries and tracking ahead of our prior guidance of activating 100 sites by September 30. Enrollment is progressing with site activation, and we continue to expect first and second interim overall survival data as well as PFS data in 2025. Geographically, we now have about an equal number of sites activated in Europe as the US. This past September, we participated in the European Association for Neuro-Oncology Conference, also known as EANO in the Netherlands.

And at that conference, we hosted a symposium on the current diagnosis, treatment strategies and clinical trials for H3 K27M mutant glioma and engaged with the neuro-oncology community broadly to drive ongoing awareness and interest in the ACTION study. I was very pleased with the level of enthusiasm across the European community for this program and the degree of support from so many investigators who recognize the very high unmet need in this patient population. I was also reminded of the value to our industry of being back in person at medical conferences following the pandemic as attendance at EANO was at a new record high, and we have seen a nice increase in site activity across Europe in the week since that conference ended. That increase is in addition to already strong engagement prior to EANO.

Turning to North America. The annual meeting for the Society for Neuro-Oncology, also known as SNO, will occur in Vancouver, Canada in just a couple of weeks where we are also planning a large presence. I'll let Josh comment on our plans around this conference, but we're looking forward to seeing many of our investigators in the ACTION study as well as other program collaborators later this month. Our efforts in enrolling the ACTION study are also underpinned by a robust publication strategy that includes a recently published manuscript in cancer discovery this quarter, which focused on frontline ONC201 survival data and further explained its mechanism of action. The data from this peer review publication further strengthens our confidence in the ACTION trial and also further supports its enrollment.

I'll let Josh speak more to the details included in this recent manuscript. As we continue to enroll the ACTION study, we're also simultaneously preparing the company and the market for ONC201’s potential commercialization. To that end, we're in the process of finalizing recruitment of a Chief Commercial Officer, and I'm excited that, that process is nearing completion. In fact, I expect to announce the hiring of that individual before the end of the year. Turning briefly to ONC206. The protocol amendments for each of our dose escalation studies have been approved as expected during the third quarter. These amendments allow for a more intense dosing schedule that includes twice a day dosing up to three consecutive days weekly in order to increase the duration of therapeutic exposure.

We expect the continual 72-hour exposure of ONC206 to potentially generate additional monotherapy activity both in CNS tumors and potentially tumors outside of the CNS based on emergent in vivo data. The PNOC and NIH studies are enrolling at the more frequent dose levels. And we expect those to be complete in the first half of 2024. As you may recall, we previously reported a GBM response on the once-a-week schedule starting at dose level two, and that patient's response remains ongoing as the patient's dose level has increased. Since these studies began enrolling again, I'm also happy to report we have observed no Dose-Limiting Toxicities thus far. Before I turn the call over to Josh, I'd like to reiterate our deliberate and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

We ended the quarter with $217 million in cash and equivalents, which is on plan to meet our previous guidance of approximately $200 million in cash at the end of the year. We continue to expect our cash balance to be sufficient to support operations into the end of 2026 and through each of the expected action clinical endpoints. For more details on our third quarter balance sheet and income statement, please refer to the press release, which we released earlier today. With that, I'll turn the call over to Josh, to provide additional colour, on our recent publication in Cancer Discovery and our recent engagements with The Neuro-Oncology Community. Josh?

Josh Allen: Thank you, Mike. So we continue to see benefit from our connections to The Global Neuro-Oncology Community. As Mike mentioned, over the last quarter, we held the symposium at the European Association for Neuro-Oncology Conference in the Netherlands. There, we met with leading neuro-oncologist in active clinical trial investigators in addition to holding a symposium for presentations by thought leaders related to H3-K27M-mutant Glioma, including the ACTION study. Later this month, we will be similarly present at the Annual Society for Neuro-Oncology meeting in Vancouver, where we are planning a large presence, including the symposium on future directions and the diagnosis of treatment of H3-K27M-mutant Glioma as well as supporting our collaborators who will be making a series of oral presentations on preclinical and clinical studies of ONC201 in different treatment settings.

We're looking forward to seeing many of our investigators and collaborators in person, as we drive continued engagement in the ACTION study and keep a close eye on emerging treatment strategies in molecularly defined chemo. In addition to these larger Neuro-Oncology conferences, we also remain actively engaged on the scientific front, including presentation of non-clinical data that reflect our deepening understanding of the novel mechanism of action of the [Indiscernible] at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research for brain cancer held in Minneapolis just a few weeks ago. As Mike mentioned, a research manuscript co-authored by numerous academic investigators and chimeric recently published in the journal Cancer Discovery that reflects several years of clinical, translational and mechanistic investigations of ONC201 as a first-in-class therapy for H3-K27M-mutant Glioma.

The manuscript describes data that support a range of important conclusions for ONC201 in H3-K27M-mutant Glioma, that span its mechanism of action, its biological activity within patient tumours and its clinical activity that extends beyond the prior efficacy analyses in the recurrent setting. Starting with the mechanistic-finding, the data provide a step-by-step understanding of why ONC201 is uniquely poised to address this disease that starts with the engagement of its ClpP key binding target in the mitochondria and ends with reversal of the H3K27 trimethyl loss event in the nucleus. Reversal of this epigenetic hallmark is remarkable as it is the direct consequence of the H3 K27M mutation and is thought to be the pathophysiological driver of the disease.

These findings were consistent across disease models and importantly reversal of H3K27 trimethyl loss was robustly evident across all tumor biopsies obtained from ONC201 treated patients. Turning to clinical outcomes. The survival of H3 K27-mutant glioma patients who received ONC201 in the frontline setting following radiotherapy, which I'll notice the same setting of the ACTION trial was reported as 21.7 months from diagnosis in contrast to 12 months for patients who did not receive ONC201. Favorable survival outcomes among ONC201 treated patients were consistently observed across a variety of sensitivity and subgroup analyses. It is worth noting that while the previously disclosed results for ONC201 in the recurrent setting were skewed towards adult patients and thalamic primary tumor locations, this frontline dataset described in the manuscript were skewed towards pediatric patients and brain stem tumor locations.

Aggregately, these findings demonstrate that ONC201 is a first-in-class therapy for H3 K27M-mutant glioma that consistently reverses the major driver of the disease pathology and appears to be associated with compelling outcomes in uncontrolled trials across multiple clinical settings. These filings boost our confidence in the prospect of randomized controlled evaluation of ONC201 and the ongoing ACTION study, which is further strengthened by inclusion of dose intensification to twice weekly dosing. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Mike for closing remarks.

Mike Andriole: Thanks, Josh. During the third quarter, we've continued to execute our plan with a focus on bringing ONC201 to patients as soon as possible. We're beginning to prepare our organization to potentially launch ONC201 and are excited about the promise to further broaden our pipeline in the future by advancing ONC201 and/or through business development. With that, operator, we'll open the call up to questions.

