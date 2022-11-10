Chime Unveils Geographic Farming Innovation to Elevate Lead Conversion

Chime Technologies

New Geo-Farming Feature Combines Local Market Intelligence with AI-Powered Marketing Automation

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced Geographic Farming, a new feature in the Chime platform. A unique geo-farming capability, Chime’s latest innovation combines deep local market intelligence with AI-powered marketing automation. Real estate professionals can now do more than simply blanket a neighborhood with mailers and instead make data-driven decisions about where to invest marketing resources, understand if and how they are gaining market share, and elevate lead conversion with fully automated marketing campaigns. To learn more visit chime.me or register for our upcoming webinar on Tuesday, November 15th at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.



Unlike other geo-farming solutions, Chime’s Geographic Farming innovation provides a complete market analysis with deep local intelligence. After drawing a geo-fenced area on a map through the Chime user interface, customers can review the market analysis data on area sales volume, average sales price, competitor market share, potential gross commission income (CGI) and more. From there fully automated campaigns are easy to configure and are integrated directly into Chime CRM to maximize lead engagement, management, and nurturing.

With Chime’s geo-farming feature, real estate professionals can:

Clearly identify areas of opportunity, potential sales volume, and GCI;

Focus marketing dollars on the highest potential neighborhoods;

Track engagement and leads by either text or QR code;

Leverage Chime Smart Plans and automations based on lead engagement;

Compare their progress versus competitors as market share is gained.



“Geo-farming is not a new strategy for agents looking to boost brand awareness in a given area, but in today’s dynamic market, it’s not enough to simply target customers on a map,” said Stuart Sim of Chime. “With our latest capability, real estate agents can dive deeper and clearly identify areas of opportunity based on potential sales volume or CGI. All that data and analysis ensures they have the insights needed to dominate their local market and do so cost-effectively.”

To learn more, visit https://chime.me/

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray, Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com



