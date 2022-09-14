Chime Extends Relationship with The Real Brokerage to Support Firm’s Rapid Growth Goals

Chime Technologies

Real Brokerage Chooses Chime Again and Again as CRM Platform of Choice

As the CRM platform of choice, the agents and teams at Real will have access to an upgraded suite of innovative tools from Chime.

Chime to serve as CRM platform of choice for the fastest growing publicly traded real estate tech brokerage



PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) has engaged with the company to serve as the organization’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform of choice.

One of the industry’s fastest growing brokerages and a Chime customer since 2019, Real’s leadership undertook an extensive review of their technology partnerships earlier this year. After an exhaustive competitive review, Real has once again committed to providing their agents with Chime, the industry’s most innovative CRM, information data exchange (IDX) and marketing automation platform. To learn more about how Chime is powering Real agents' businesses, join us at the inaugural One Real Conference taking place October 17-19, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

“Eighteen months ago, we mapped a multifaceted plan to strategically grow our agent base, and industry-leading technology was foundational to that plan,” said Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg. “We are committed to providing agents and teams with the best, most innovative tools on the market, and we are confident in Chime’s value to help our agents grow and scale.”

Brokerages like Real understand just how important technology is to underpin the growth and expansion of their business. Unlike other offerings, Chime’s all-in-one enterprise platform was expressly created with brokerages like Real in mind and built from the ground up based on customer feedback. The centralized platform features flexible account structure, unique lead routing and distribution capabilities, and even the ability to white label.

Under the expanded agreement, the agents and teams at Real will have access to an upgraded suite of innovative tools from Chime, including the new competitive market analysis offering and Social Studio, Chime’s social media marketing automation capability. With an easy-to-use system that improves agent productivity and takes the pain out of CRM adoption, Chime enables firms like Real to recruit and retain the industry’s best agents and accelerate profitable growth.

Story continues

“Shifting market conditions in the real estate industry result in tight competition at both the agent and broker level,” noted Joe Daee, Vice President of Enterprise at Chime. “Modern brokerages such as Real that embrace and adopt technology uniquely suited to address the complexities of brokerage operations will be well-positioned to stand out from the competition and thrive. We are thrilled the team at Real has reconfirmed the value we provide to their rapidly growing business and look forward to helping them achieve their goals.”



Chime will also be a featured sponsor of the inaugural One Real Conference 2022. During the event, our executives will take the stage to highlight how Chime’s all-in-one CRM platform can grow agents' businesses.



To learn more about how Chime enables brokerages to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market and attract top producing agents, visit our blog .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

Media contact:

Julie Crotty for Chime

julie@attunecommunications.com

+1 978-877-0053

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8396d5e-a612-4fc2-806d-02534b794f37



