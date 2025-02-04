Chilwell is 'much-needed cover' but 'so sad to lose' Schlupp

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

We asked for your views on Crystal Palace's transfer window and what you thought of the club's transfer deadline day as Ben Chilwell joined and Jeffrey Schlupp left on loan after eight years at the club.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: A good move providing much-needed cover at left-back. With Holding and Schlupp leaving it was a good window. Esse will fill the gap vacated by Schlupp and Holding will never play another game while Glasner is in charge. Two in who can improve us and two out who are very much fringe players. A decent window.

Merlin: Admiration for the temporary Chilwell loan. I think he will be a great asset, but we need more support for Mateta - a solid striker, a regular goalscorer. JP can't do it all himself all the time. A further central defender and holding midfielder would have been great. Let's see how we do without a club great in Schlupp and our injuries. We just need a bit more quality in certain areas and we are Europe-bound.

Mark: The best bit of business was keeping Marc Guehi. Very happy with Esse, hope Chilwell loan spell works out - but so sad to lose Schlupp. What an asset he has been. I also hope previous signings like Matheus Franca get back into the squad and start delivering.

Grant: Good signings in. I wish Schlupp the best, good servant to the club but overall disappointment. No ambition from ownership. Would have been good to get OG more options across the board. I do understand the summer is easier, though.

Bill: Lack of game time and injury record doesn't augur well. Unlikely to feature unless Guehi, Lacroix or Richards are injured. Bench warmer, I'm afraid.