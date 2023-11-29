Chilly UK dips to -8C as snow and ice forecast

People across parts of the UK are facing freezing temperatures, with another day of snow and ice warnings ahead of them.

Overnight, temperatures dipped to -8C (18F) in Scotland and -6C (21F) in northern England.

Snow has fallen across Scotland and east England, as far south as Norfolk.

Freezing fog is making travel treacherous in parts of the Midlands, north-west England and Northern Ireland, and could develop elsewhere.

Later, more snow is expected in the north and east of Scotland, as well as the east of England. There is a chance of some falling overnight on the moors in south west England too.

In Northern Ireland, there has been a little rain and snow, dampening the ground. Combined with freezing fog, roads and pavements have been made icy. In north Wales there has been some sleet.

The current blasts of cold air are coming from Scandinavia where people are experiencing near-record cold November weather.

At 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, the coldest places around the UK were:

Bridgefoot, in Cumbria -6.5C (20F)

Tyndrum in Crianlarich -5.8C (22F)

Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire -1.3C (30F)

Aldergrove, County Antrim -2.9C (27F)

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday for parts of northern and eastern Scotland, north east England and Yorkshire.

A second set are in place until 11:00 GMT on Thursday for eastern Scotland and north east England down to North Yorkshire, and for most of the day in south west England. Much of Northern Ireland is being warned about ice on Thursday.

The snow and ice warning has now been extended into Friday morning for most of the east coast of the UK.

These yellow graded warnings mean people could face hazardous conditions, with disruption and delays likely on roads and railways and icy patches on roads and pavements.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care, with many facing road closures. The A169 in Goathland in the North York Moors has been closed since last night, as has the A1671 between Whitby and Pickering.

Story continues

Separately, the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold-health alert for the health sector for northern regions of England, meaning "significant impacts are probable".

The amber alert indicates that the cold weather is likely to impact the whole health service, with the potential for the whole population to be at risk, the agency says.

A less severe yellow cold-health warning is in place for the Midlands. Both alerts are in force from 18:00 GMT on Tuesday until 5 December.

