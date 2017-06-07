Chilly but no rain for French Open men's quarterfinals

Ball boys and girls jog in the alleys of the Roland Garros stadium before the start of matches of the French Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Bertrand Combaldieu)

PARIS (AP) -- Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might be cold during their French Open quarterfinals. At least they'll get to play.

A day after their matches were postponed because of rain, nine-time champion Nadal and defending champion Djokovic will try to reach the semifinals.

Shortly before play is supposed to start, the temperature is 57 degrees F (14 degrees Celsius).

If Nadal and Djokovic win, they would face each other Friday.

In the quarterfinals, Nadal will face Pablo Carreno Busta, while Djokovic meets Dominic Thiem. The other men's quarterfinals later Wednesday are Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic.

The last two women's quarterfinals are also on the schedule: Karolina Pliskova against Caroline Garcia, and Simona Halep against Elina Svitolina.

