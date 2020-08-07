The coldest computers in the world

Imagine the US is under attack. An enemy aircraft, loaded with warheads, is heading towards the coast, dipping in and out of radar. Fighter jets have been scrambled and there's a frantic effort to pinpoint the target.

But the nation's best defence is not an aircraft carrier or a missile system. It's a box of incredibly cold atoms.

"Use the quantum computer," yells a general. The atoms inside the computer can solve complex problems and, almost instantly, spit out an instruction for how to reconfigure a radar array so that the enemy aircraft can be tracked and targeted.

One firm already getting to grips with a scenario like this is ColdQuanta. It recently signed a contract with US defence research agency Darpa to build a quantum computer that can rapidly work out how best to reposition radar equipment in the event of a defence system partially failing.

The project relies on being able to gather together enough atoms as qubits - the building blocks of a quantum computer, which allow it to perform calculations.

To do this, the atoms have to be extremely cold, making such computers the coldest in the world.

Quantum computing is much-hyped but the technology is very much in its infancy. Firms are just beginning to build systems that they claim will one day outperform traditional, digital computers at certain useful tasks.

"What we're asked to do over the next 40 months is be able to have a machine that has thousands of qubits to solve a real-world defence-related problem and the one that we're working on is a version of this radar coverage problem," explains Bo Ewald, chief executive of ColdQuanta, based in Colorado.

The example above is an optimisation problem, a scenario to which there may be thousands or millions of possible solutions. The key is to choose the best one.

Besides military applications, quantum computers could have uses in drug design, investment strategies, encryption-cracking and complex scheduling problems for large fleets of vehicles.

Mr Ewald says this is where quantum computers will have their initial impact - in finding optimal solutions to problems that would take existing computers, even the fastest supercomputers, many hours or days to resolve.

There are various types of quantum computer in development but the approach using ultra-cold neutral atoms as qubits is unusual - it's different from the superconducting quantum computers being developed by big firms such as IBM and Google, or other projects that use charged atoms, also known as ions, instead.

Superconducting quantum computers don't use individual atoms as qubits, and while those systems rely on low temperatures they are not as low as those needed for ColdQuanta's neutral atoms.

"The superconducting folks are running at millikelvin… we're down to microkelvin," he explains, proudly.

Kelvin is a measurement of temperature. Zero kelvin, absolute zero (-273.15C) is the coldest anything could ever be.

And while millikelvin is cold, at 0.001 kelvin, ColdQuanta's microkelvin atoms are much colder - at roughly 0.000001 kelvin. Both are significantly colder, indeed, than anywhere we know about in the natural universe.

In ColdQuanta's case rubidium atoms are gathered together inside a vacuum within a tiny, hexagonal or rectangular glass box, about an inch wide, an inch deep and two inches high. The atoms are held aloft purely by lasers.

