Chilli's Son Tron Austin Is Expecting a Baby: 'We Will Be the Best Parents'

"We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child," wrote the singer while sharing the happy news on Instagram

TRON AUSTIN/ Instagram Tron Austin reveals he and is wife are expecting a baby on Instagram

Tron Austin is going to be a father!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' son, 26, revealed that he and his wife Jeong Ah Wang, are expecting a baby together.

Related: Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)

"WE ARE PREGNANT!! 👶🏻FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER 🌙 LUNA WANG AUSTIN 🌙 will be here in March 2024!" wrote Austin at the start of his announcement.

The musician gushed about his wife by expressing that he was proud of her for having gone through two HSG procedures, one egg retrieval, and one hysteroscopy that included the "removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries." He also revealed that the two have gone through a miscarriage.

"I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you," he added. "I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way ❤️‍🔥🥰 "

Related: Chilli's Son Tron Supports Her Relationship with Matthew Lawrence: 'I Just Like Seeing Her Happy' (Exclusive)

"We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here 👶🏻🥰 🤰," he wrote at the end of the post. "P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe😉👶🏻❤️🐉 #pregnant#firstchild#ivfjourney#thankyoujesus"

TRON AUSTIN/ Instagram Tron Austin reveals the gift he got his wife for their anniversary.

The dad-to-be included a photo of Wang's gift in his Instagram announcement alongside a video of an ultrasound. In his Instagram Story, he shared a still image from the ultrasound alongside a message to his future daughter.

Story continues

"God's miracles are beautiful 14 weeks down 2nd trimester let's go, baby," he wrote. "As your father, I will protect you with all my will. I'll be a man of my word and I will do everything in my power to provide [and] contribute to the best life for you and your mother, my beautiful wife @3ASTASIAN."

TRON AUSTIN/ Instagram Chili's son Tron Austin shares ultrasound sound photo on Instagram after revealing that he will be a father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Austin has been working on his career in music since 2018 and shared with PEOPLE in April that his famous mom and father, music producer Dallas Austin, have been a source of inspiration.

"I produced everything, I wrote everything, and I gave it to my parents, kind of letting them know that this is what I want to do in life," he said. "And since then, finding myself as an artist was probably the biggest hurdle because, alright, you come from that, but you really have to be yourself and do it for yourself. So that's the biggest thing I've taken away from the experience as an individual, that trying to become your own artist requires a lot of time, patience, and finding yourself."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.