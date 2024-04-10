This Chilling New Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Files of the Unexplained” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The chilling new docuseries focuses on paranormal phenomena, from mysterious encounters to disappearances to hauntings. All eight episodes were released on April 3 and run between 30 and 48 minutes apiece.

Produced by Vox, “Files of the Unexplained” offers something for those interested in UFOs, ghosts and other eerie experiences.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

The drama series “Sugar” premiered on Apple TV+ on April 5 and is currently the most popular show on the platform.

Colin Farrell produces and stars in the series, which follows a private detective named John Sugar as he investigates the disappearance of a Hollywood legend’s granddaughter. The cast of “Sugar” also features Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Anna Gunn.

“Renegade Nell” is trending on Disney+ following its March 29 debut. Formerly known as “The Ballad of Renegade Nell,” this British historical fantasy series stars Louisa Harland of “Derry Girls” fame, as well as Nick Mohammed from “Ted Lasso.”

Harland plays a young fugitive who must go on the run in 18th century England after being framed for murder. Along the way, she meets a magical creature who leads her to a mission that is bigger than she ever could’ve imagined.

The most popular show on Hulu at the moment is “American Idol.” The latest season of the ABC singing competition series is available to subscribers, with the first nine episodes currently out and new installments each Sunday and Monday evening.

This season marks Katy Perry’s final one as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest.

“Evil Lives Here” is trending on Max following the premiere of season 15 on February 18.

Story continues

The true crime docuseries focuses on the people who shared a home with someone who went on to become a killer. “Evil Lives Here” features interviews with parents, siblings, children, partners and other loved ones to share an original perspective into the life and mind of a murderer.

Related...